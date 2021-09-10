CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California stimulus checks: 2 million more Golden State payments to be issued next week

By Tracy Bloom
yourcentralvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will be distributing another round of Golden State Stimulus II checks to eligible residents next week, the California Franchise Tax Board said Thursday. In the first batch of the stimulus program’s expansion — which was disbursed on Aug. 27 — about 600,000 payments worth an estimated total of $354 million were deposited into the bank accounts of qualifying individuals.

