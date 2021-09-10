California stimulus checks: 2 million more Golden State payments to be issued next week
California will be distributing another round of Golden State Stimulus II checks to eligible residents next week, the California Franchise Tax Board said Thursday. In the first batch of the stimulus program’s expansion — which was disbursed on Aug. 27 — about 600,000 payments worth an estimated total of $354 million were deposited into the bank accounts of qualifying individuals.www.yourcentralvalley.com
