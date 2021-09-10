Fortnite Boss Reveals Potential Return to iOS App Store
Over a year ago, Apple booted Fortnite off of the iOS App Store after the game's developer, Epic Games, implemented a new feature that would allow the studio to receive money from customers rather than having to go through Apple. The ordeal prompted a lawsuit from Epic, which has then been transpiring over the course of 2021. As of today, the court ruling on that case has now come down, with Epic boss Tim Sweeney now providing more insight into when Fortnite may be coming back to iOS platforms.comicbook.com
