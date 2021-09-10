CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Boss Reveals Potential Return to iOS App Store

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a year ago, Apple booted Fortnite off of the iOS App Store after the game's developer, Epic Games, implemented a new feature that would allow the studio to receive money from customers rather than having to go through Apple. The ordeal prompted a lawsuit from Epic, which has then been transpiring over the course of 2021. As of today, the court ruling on that case has now come down, with Epic boss Tim Sweeney now providing more insight into when Fortnite may be coming back to iOS platforms.

VIDEO GAMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Epic requests for Fortnite to re-enter App Store with its payment systems in Korea

Epic Games has written a letter to Apple requesting that its Fortnite developer account be restored, the game developer tweeted on Friday morning. Fortnite was booted off the App Store and Google Play Store last year, after it introduced a new payment system aimed at sidestepping the tech giants' payment systems and in-app purchase commissions.
VIDEO GAMES
ithinkdiff.com

Epic Games wants to relaunch Fortnite on the App Store but Apple sees no “legitimate basis” for reinstatment

Epic Games has requested Apple to re-instate its developer account so it can release the Fortnite game in Korea again. Recently, the South Korean National Assembly passed a bill that will bar Apple and Google from charging developers’ a commission for in-app purchases via their app stores and it will also allow developers to offer alternative payment systems to users on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store users.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Fortnite Still Not Back on iOS as Apple vs Epic Legal Case Ends

The Apple vs Epic case, which began with Fortnite and grew to be so much bigger than that, is apparently finished, and it had one major effect on the mobile gaming market … the mobile market in general, in fact. According to the outcome of the trial, Apple must now allow apps to link to payment options besides the one offered by Apple itself. It’s a small change with potentially huge consequences — funny to think it all started with Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Fortnite' Could Be Available on the App Store Again Soon

In summer 2020, Fortnite mobile was no longer available in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, and unfortunately, users without the most recent update were no longer able to play the game. Since that summer, the app has been unavailable for download, hurting the game's massive player base and leaving longtime players unable to participate in recent seasons. What happened to the app?
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite returning to iOS in Korea as Epic Games looks to mend Apple relationship

Fortnite will once again be on iOS devices in the near future as Epic Games has reached a new agreement with Apple amidst their ongoing legal battle. What began on August 13, 2020, soon spiraled into one of the biggest legal battles in the gaming industry. Epic Games removed its hit battle royale Fortnite from the App Store while announcing a lawsuit against Apple.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Apple not required to let Fortnite back on the App Store despite Epic ruling [U]

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has finally issued a permanent injunction regarding the Apple vs. Epic Games case, which began in August 2020 after Fortnite was removed from the App Store. However, although Apple has been required to allow alternative payment methods in the App Store, the company will not be forced to let Epic Games bring back Fortnite or other apps to its platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Epic CEO States Fortnite Won't Return To iOS Until Apple Can Offer Fair In-App Payment

Fortnite developer Epic Games has lost its antitrust court case against Apple. However, the courts ruled Apple must allow third-party in-app payment options. Epic Games has lost its year-long antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc., The Verge reports. The North Carolina-based video game developer attacked Apple in 2020 after the tech giant removed the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game from the App Store. This decision from Apple followed Epic's attempt at bypassing the App Store's mandatory taxes and commissions. A brutal legal tug-of-war ensued, and the case has finally reached its conclusion.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Will Fortnite return to iOS? Probably not any time soon

The ruling is in on the Epic v. Apple trial. Epic won a major concession when it comes to allowing alternative in-app purchase options, but Apple won out on basically all other counts. The question now is: where does that leave Fortnite, which has been out of the iOS App Store since it first violated Apple’s rules by offering its own payment options in August 2020?
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Epic Games will not let Fortnite return to Apple's App Store because it plans to appeal court hearing that ruled the tech giant is not an 'antitrust monopolist'

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney is not satisfied with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' Friday ruling and announced on Twitter that Fornite will not return to Apple's App Store until 'Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple's in-app payment.'. The US District Court for the Northern District of...
VIDEO GAMES

