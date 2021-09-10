CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

For this toy store, back-to-school shopping looks different this year

By Minju Park
marketplace.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. After the pandemic forced many schools to pivot to remote teaching, millions of students across the...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
Red Tricycle

Amazon Drops Fave Toys List & Holiday Shopping Just Got Easier

The holidays may still be several months away, but you can get a jump on it thanks to Amazon’s annual “Toys We Love” list. With picks ranging from baby to 12 and older, these best-selling and hot toys take the guesswork out of picking the perfect toys for kids. We’ve picked our top 10 faves, so keep scrolling!
SHOPPING
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t delay: Experts say to shop for hot holiday toys now

It may only be September, but retail experts are saying that you should begin your holiday shopping right away. We know what you’re thinking: Holiday shopping? I haven’t even decorated for Halloween yet!. But experts say that the coronavirus pandemic will make this holiday season yet another unpredictable one, especially...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Baby Toys#School Supplies#Marketplace
ETOnline.com

Last-Minute Back to School Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

Many kids are back in class but some don't start until next week and they're finishing up back-to-school shopping. As kids return to the classroom for in-person learning this fall, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Shopping
wpr.org

Back-To-School Shopping Season A Success For Retailers, But Supply Chain Troubles Could Continue Into Holiday Season

Despite supply chain and hiring woes, experts say retailers in Wisconsin have had a successful back-to-school shopping season. Jerry O'Brien, the executive director of the Kohl's Center for Retailing at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said "it's actually been a pretty good season in spite of lots of problems." "Retailers are pretty...
MADISON, WI
seattleschild.com

Child Wonder the World: More than just a toy store

Playing is one of the most natural ways for kids to learn. That’s the theory behind Child Wonder the World, a bright, cozy, global-themed toy store that opened in August in the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien. (Speaking of Burien, here’s a rundown of what else to do while you’re there.)
BURIEN, WA
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Candle shop opens new store

ASHTABULA — Carterland Candles has been such a success the store had to find a bigger place to create and sell their handcrafted candles. The Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome the new shop at 1254 Lake Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in Ashtabula. “We relocated...
ASHTABULA, OH
stockinvestor.com

Five Back-to-School Stocks to Buy Amid Current Shopping Patterns

Five back-to-school stocks to buy amid current shopping patterns include a consumer electronics retailer, a chain of fabric and crafts stores, a pet supplies company and two large retailers that sell virtually everything consumers may want to buy for students. The five back-to-school stocks to buy include four recommended by...
marthastewart.com

Your Guide to Storing Pool Floats, Toys, and Other Inflatables in the Off Season

Long days spent floating atop a gigantic pool float in the water with not a care in the world, pretty much sums up the summer season. However, with the warm weather season officially winding down, it's time to start thinking about how you'll store all of your pool floats, toys, and other inflatables in the off season. "The most important thing is that your pool float should be dry," says Blake Barrett, co-founder of FUNBOY and pool expert. "Pool floats and any poolside accessories need to be dry to protect them from discoloration." He explains that any trapped moisture in a pool accessory is the product's worst enemy as it causes mold and discoloration.
BUSINESS
Arkansas Online

Workers look different as they wander back to the office

PITTSBURGH -- Picture a mortgage adviser -- what is he or she wearing? Probably a suit and polished shoes. Now picture that same employee a year and a half into a global pandemic that upended schedules, shuttered offices and multiplied workloads. According to Jonathan Freed, a managing partner at Holland...
ECONOMY
flagpole.com

Thrift Stores and Yard Sales Yield Treasures

Thrift stores and yard sales are part of the crazy quilt fabric of America. Even in these times of pandemic and political polarization, people enjoy the bargain hunting and community camaraderie that can be had in the aisles of thrift stores or at the display tables of yard sales. In these times of angst and anger, millions of Americans can take solace in the delightful disorder of places where “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” The eccentricity and serendipity of thrift stores and yard sales are soothing antidotes to the craziness and uncertainty of our troubled world. Whether they are searching for clothing, housewares, books, tools or Halloween costumes, customers seek out thrift stores and yard sales all across America and right here in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy