For this toy store, back-to-school shopping looks different this year

Long days spent floating atop a gigantic pool float in the water with not a care in the world, pretty much sums up the summer season. However, with the warm weather season officially winding down, it's time to start thinking about how you'll store all of your pool floats, toys, and other inflatables in the off season. "The most important thing is that your pool float should be dry," says Blake Barrett, co-founder of FUNBOY and pool expert. "Pool floats and any poolside accessories need to be dry to protect them from discoloration." He explains that any trapped moisture in a pool accessory is the product's worst enemy as it causes mold and discoloration.

