Rovanpera in narrow lead after WRC Acropolis Rally day one
Kalle Rovanpera holds the narrowest of Acropolis Rally leads after an incident-packed day one of the World Rally Championship’s return to Greece. After 55.55 miles of rough gravel and changing conditions following heavy pre-event rain, Toyota’s 20-year-old Finnish phenom takes a 3.7sec lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak into day two. Rovanpera’s teammate, Sebastien Ogier, is only 0.2sec back in third, despite running first on the road and playing “road sweeper” in his Yaris WRC.racer.com
Comments / 0