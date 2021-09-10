CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Rovanpera in narrow lead after WRC Acropolis Rally day one

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalle Rovanpera holds the narrowest of Acropolis Rally leads after an incident-packed day one of the World Rally Championship’s return to Greece. After 55.55 miles of rough gravel and changing conditions following heavy pre-event rain, Toyota’s 20-year-old Finnish phenom takes a 3.7sec lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak into day two. Rovanpera’s teammate, Sebastien Ogier, is only 0.2sec back in third, despite running first on the road and playing “road sweeper” in his Yaris WRC.

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

The championship leader put on a spectacular yet slick performance to chalk up a stage win by 0.6s from Toyota teammate and title rival Elfyn Evans. The rally's return after eight years away from the WRC began with a fan-friendly blast around an 0.98km asphalt super special stage in the centre of Greece's capital in the shadow of the famous Parthenon.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

The title contender's victory hopes were dashed after Stage 3 when his i20 initially suffered an electrical issue and then developed a power steering failure at a tyre fitting zone. Neuville copped a four-minute penalty for checking in at a time control 24 minutes late and then had to navigate...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

The Toyota driver finished fourth and second fastest on the two afternoon stages, won by teammate Ogier and Hyundai’s Tanak respectively, leaving the Finn with a 3.7s lead over Tanak, while Ogier is 0.3s further back in third. Hyundai’s Dani Sordo produced a solid drive to sit fourth overall, some...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elfyn Evans
Person
Oliver Solberg
racer.com

Elliott, Harvick have heated confrontation after Bristol run-in

Chase Elliott seemingly made things hard on Kevin Harvick throughout the final few laps at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR Cup Series veteran didn’t appreciate it. Harvick had choice words for Elliott, also mentioning over the PA system he didn’t care if the fans booed, and slammed his helmet on the roof of his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Toyota confirmed this morning that the pair will withdraw from the Greek classic due to a family emergency for Williams that has required the Brit to return home immediately. Williams has been standing in as co-driver for Katsuta while regular co-driver Daniel Barritt recovers from a back injury sustained in Rally Estonia, that forced the pair to withdraw from the event prematurely.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Flying Finn Rovanpera blitzes rivals in Greek mountains

The Finn was in a league of his own winning all three stages in the Greek mountains as he transformed a 3.7s overnight lead into a 21.4s advantage over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak. Toyota’s Rovanpera produced a masterclass display barring a lucky escape on the final morning stage when he clipped a bank at high speed.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas

Rovanpera opened up a 3.8s lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak as the pair shared the stage victories on the opening loop, with the former taking two wins. Championship leader and road sweeper Sebastien Ogier ended the trio of stages 7.5s adrift in third ahead of Hyundai’s Dani Sordo (23.4s), who was handed a 10s jump start penalty in Stage 3, and M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith (45.8s).
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#World Rally Car#Rally Estonia#Wrc Acropolis Rally#Finnish#Sec#Yaris#Estonian#Thiva#Frenchman#Toksport Skoda#Citroen#Dnf#American#Ford#Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Rovanpera in control as Tanak issues mini fightback

The Finn recorded four stage wins to open up a 39.7s lead before Tanak responded by winning the final test of the day to reduce the margin to 30.8s heading into Sunday’s final three stages. Championship leader Sebastien Ogier ended the day third, 40.2s adrift of Rovanpera, but only 9.4s...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Greece WRC: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

The Toyota driver was untouchable on Sunday’s first stage as the Finn revelled in the slippery mud caused by the weather, edging him closer to a likely second career WRC victory. Rovanpera did drop 9.9s on the penultimate stage of the rally to Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, but such was his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Latvala: Rovanpera has matured "five years" this WRC season

Rovanpera once again underlined his potential after recording a dominant performance to score a second career win at last weekend's Acropolis Rally. The 20-year-old, who became the WRC's youngest ever winner at July's Rally Estonia, blitzed his rivals on Greece's famous gravel tests, winning eight of the 15 stages to beat Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 42.1s and claim the Power Stage bonus points.
MOTORSPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Rallying – Toyota’s Rovanpera leads in Greece after day one

(Reuters) – Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera led after the first day of Greece’s Acropolis Rally on Friday with championship-leading team mate Sebastien Ogier third. Hyundai’s Estonian Ott Tanek was second, 3.7 seconds behind the Finn, with Frenchman Ogier two tenths further behind in a close battle between the three drivers over the day’s five rock-strewn gravel stages.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title

Ogier heads into the final day of the iconic Greek gravel event sitting a comfortable third, 9.4 seconds behind Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who is 30.8s behind rally leader Kalle Rovanpera. Seven-time champion Ogier began the rally with a 38-point championship lead over rivals Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai),...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

The Italian event had been expected to slot into the November slot vacated by Rally Japan after organisers confirmed the cancellation of the rally earlier this week for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally Monza’s return to the WRC calendar was announced during the WRC Live...
MOTORSPORTS
entertainium.co

Review: WRC 10 goes balls out with some truly nostalgic rally memories

As the World Rally Championship series approaches its 50th anniversary, publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing go for fans’ nostalgia bones with one of if not the best entry in WRC yet. WRC 10 pays respect to the venerable racing category with a plethora of events taking place in key historic moments in the series’ history, not to mention an even better suite of options for the franchise’s now signature career mode.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

The Acropolis Rally is regarded as one of rallying’s jewels in the crown. It’s not for the faint hearted, it’s tough on driver and car, but the unique challenge can be the making of a rally driver. Returning to the World Rally Championship after eight years away, Motorsport.com has picked...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Sebastien Ogier wins stage as Acropolis Rally returns after 8-year absence

ATHENS, Greece -- The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence Thursday with a crowd-pleasing special stage around Athens' main Syntagma Square. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched the race at the foot of the Acropolis. "We're absolutely thrilled that the Acropolis Rally is back in Greece,'' Mitsotakis...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Japan was set to host the championship season finale from 11-14 November but the event had been under pressure due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. WRC organisers had hoped that the successful running of the Olympics in Tokyo would pave the way for the event to go ahead.
WORLD
racer.com

Kelly wraps up 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport title

Sean Dylan Kelly has been chasing a championship since he was five years old. On Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Kelly got what he’s been chasing with the 19-year-old wrapping up the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. Kelly didn’t win Sunday’s race, but he didn’t need to. Instead, victory went...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaren recognized chance of Italian GP victory after Friday pace

McLaren knew it had a chance of winning the Italian Grand Prix once it saw its pace in qualifying on Friday, according to team principal Andreas Seidl. Lando Norris qualified fourth and Daniel Ricciardo fifth in the early qualifying session, but Ricciardo was particularly frustrated not to secure a top-three starting position. He duly rectified that with third place in the Sprint – promoted to second on the main grid by a penalty for Valtteri Bottas – and then took the lead from Max Verstappen at the start before leading home a one-two.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy