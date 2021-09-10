CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO – Patriots Day 2021

By News Edge Newsroom
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11 is a day that most of us can remember where we were and what we were doing that fateful morning. As we reach the 20 year anniversary of that terrible day in 2001, take a few moments to check out this video of area residents reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Gallery: Honoring Patriot Day

In honoring Patriot Day and remembering the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, residents, groups and organizations came out to remember those that lost their lives 20 years ago.
kprl.com

Patriots Day 9.13.2021

Several hundred people turned out for a Patriot’s Day celebration Saturday evening at the sunken garden’s in Atascadero. The Atascadero high school show and advanced choir kicked off the event. They sang the National Anthem. Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno spoke to the crowd. Heather called for a long moment of...
whvoradio.com

VFW Post 1913 To Commemorate Patriots Day Saturday

VFW Post 1913 will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, during their annual Patriots Day ceremony Saturday at the post home. Post-1913 Commander John Brame says it is important to take time out of our schedule to honor and remember those who died when our country was attacked by terrorists 20 years ago.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Community Voices: Patriots Day 2021

Saturday marks the 20th observance of Patriots Day as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, nearly 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field by Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The victims were not only those in the planes and buildings targeted for attack; they included first responders from police and fire departments. Crisis response and emergency medical teams also answered the call of service to others in that time of chaos. The diverse collections of first responders did not care about the nationality, ethnic background, race or religion of those in need. In fact, 372 non-Americans from more than 90 countries perished in those 9/11 attacks.
Union-Recorder

GMC Patriot Day

Everyone knows where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when multiple coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out against the United States of America. At least, those who were alive at that harrowing point in time do.
Vindy.com

Patriot Day in Austintown is Thursday

AUSTINTOWN — The 15th annual Patriots Day 2021 starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Quaker Steak & Lube, 5800 Patriot Blvd. It will feature the Fitch Concert Choir, a parachute jump by Jim Drummond and presentation of colors by D.A.V. Chapter 2. The invocation will be by Chaplain John Chittock of American Legion Post 737. Biographies and plaques will be presented.
ctnewsonline.com

Burden celebrates Patriot Day

Every area town celebration begins with a parade, and Burden is no exception. Celebrating Patriot Day on Saturday, the “Celebrating our First Responder Heroes” parade traveled from the Central High School parking lot downtown through a crowd of spectators. Various organizations including fire departments from area towns, Miss Burden Emma...
Star-Herald

Firefighters, others remember Patriot Day

A pair of Scottsbluff firefighters will travel to Denver to mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun and firefighter Chris Gabis will be among 343 firefighters climbing 110 flights of stairs to simulate the climb that FDNY firefighters climbed to rescue and evacuate people after planes struck the tower buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.
Rogersville Review

Patriot Day 9/11 observances held throughout the day in Rogersville

Of One Accord Ministry took the opportunity on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, officially called Patriot’s Day, to sponsor Observances of “remembrance” throughout the day, Saturday. Ministry Leaders wanted to divide the day into 3 separate areas of focus, drawing somewhat of a different crowd each time. The first activity...
KTSA

Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness

CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.
KGAB AM 650

Nearly $800K Raised For Fallen Wyoming Marine

More than $770,000 has been raised for a Wyoming Marine from the Jackson area who was among the last to die during America's involvement in Afghanistan. Two GoFundMe pages created in honor of Rylee McCollum, who graduated from Summit Innovations in Jackson, have raised a total of $772,626 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
wilsonpost.com

Military family settles into donated Mt. Juliet home

The family of a Purple Heart recipient recently received the keys to a new mortgage-free home in the Nichols Vale subdivision of Mt. Juliet, gifted to them as a salute of thanks. U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan LaBerge, his wife Arin (also an Army veteran), and their two children Lilly, 5,...
Beatrice Daily Sun

Patriot Day ceremony planned

The Avenue of Flags at the Gage County Courthouse and Veteran’s Memorial Park will be flown on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, 2021, weather permitting. Volunteers are needed to help put up the flags and take down and fold them. The flags will be put up at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Gage County Courthouse, and taken down at 5:30 p.m.
taylorpress.net

Patriot Day remembered 20 years later

Body Taylor will host Williamson County’s remembrance of one of America’s most tragic days. On Saturday night, Sept. 11, the Taylor Fire Department and Taylor Professional Firefighter Association will host a Patriot Day Memorial March and Remembrance. At 7 p.m., emergency responders, military personnel and first responder vehicles will march down Main Street through downtown Taylor. The march will head to Heritage Square, where a memorial program will take place.
thelandonline.com

Patriots' Day observance slated Saturday

ST. PETER — An outdoor observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown St. Peter. The Patriots' Day ceremony in a parking lot near the intersection of Grace Street and Highway 169 is sponsored by William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 and the Redmen Club Ottawa Tribe 49.
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo celebrates Patriot Day closer to heart

This Patriot Day is not like past ones with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the twin towers and the honoring of fallen Marine Corps Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza to his final resting place in the city. Laredo ISD hosted ceremonies at four campuses Friday in observance...
superiorne.com

Patriot Day 20th Anniversary: We Will Never Forget

Patriot Day falls on Sept. 11 (commonly known as "Nine-Eleven" and is remembered globally as the anniversary of the catastrophic terrorist attacks on the USA Sept. 11, 2001. In the wake of the World Trade Center collisions, many brave men and women from emergency services risked their lives trying to help rescue victims of the attacks and of them, 411 lost their own lives. There were 2, 977 reported deaths because of the attacks.
scttx.com

VFW, First Responders Gather at Memorial for Patriot Day (Video)

September 11, 2021 - (Album) - In honor of Patriot Day, all who made sacrifices on September 11, 2001, and thereafter, a ceremony was held on the Center square before the Shelby County Veteran's Memorial Friday, September 10, 2021 with many members of the community and first responders in attendance.
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Ride to Remember – 9/11 Patriot Day Motorcade

“Remember-Honor-Respect” is the motto of the Patriot Day Remembrance Motorcade, which honors the fallen first responders and others who lost their lives due to terrorist attacks 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the motorcade was held on Friday, Sept. 10 so that local schools could take part...
