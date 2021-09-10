VIDEO – Patriots Day 2021

Saturday marks the 20th observance of Patriots Day as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, nearly 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field by Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The victims were not only those in the planes and buildings targeted for attack; they included first responders from police and fire departments. Crisis response and emergency medical teams also answered the call of service to others in that time of chaos. The diverse collections of first responders did not care about the nationality, ethnic background, race or religion of those in need. In fact, 372 non-Americans from more than 90 countries perished in those 9/11 attacks.

