Richland County will discuss whether to enforce new mask requirements

People may soon be required to wear masks in Richland County. The Richland County Council is set to discuss a mask mandate on Tuesday, according to the county clerk. The council will discuss “an Emergency Ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks to help alleviate the spread of COVID-19, specifically the recent surge in the delta variant,” the agenda for the upcoming council meeting says. The council will have the talk behind closed doors and may vote on the ordinance after.