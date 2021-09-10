CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

Richland County will discuss whether to enforce new mask requirements

By David Travis Bland
The State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople may soon be required to wear masks in Richland County. The Richland County Council is set to discuss a mask mandate on Tuesday, according to the county clerk. The council will discuss “an Emergency Ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks to help alleviate the spread of COVID-19, specifically the recent surge in the delta variant,” the agenda for the upcoming council meeting says. The council will have the talk behind closed doors and may vote on the ordinance after.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
Richland County, SC
Coronavirus
City
West Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Health
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Lexington Medical Center#Covid 19#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy