CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Cape Air flight crashes at Massachusetts airport, no deaths reported

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plane carrying six passengers and one pilot crashed at Provincetown, Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon. No deaths were reported in the crash at the Provincetown Municipal Airport, but all seven were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. ET. It was coming from Boston's Logan...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

Injuries reported following Cape Air Cessna 402 accident at Provincetown

Passengers are reportedly injured after a Cape Air Cessna 402 crashed while attempting to land at Provincetown Municipal airport in Massachusetts on 9 September. Cape Air flight 2072 from Boston Logan International airport to Provincetown “exited the runway”, the Massachusetts-based airline says in tweet. “Six passengers and one crew member were aboard. Emergency crews are on-site.”
ACCIDENTS
worldairlinenews.com

Cape Air flight 2072 crash lands at Provincetown

Cape Air flight 2072 with a Cessna 402 with seven people on board skidded off the end of the runway at Provincetown, MA on September 9 and ended up in a wooded area. The aircraft caught on fire. Some passengers received broken bones and burns. The airline issued this statement:
PROVINCETOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Provincetown, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
B98.5

Cape Air Plane From Maine Crashes in Mass, 7 People Hospitalized

It was a scary day for several people aboard a Cape Air plane that was bound from Maine to Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon. According to WABI TV 5, the plane had departed from the Knox County Regional Airport Thursday morning and successfully arrived at Boston Logan International. After departing Logan,...
MAINE STATE
local21news.com

NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal air show crash

WILKES BARRE — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday on the fatal plane crash at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow back in August. The airplane was owned and operated by SNJ-2 Corporation as part of the Geico Sktypers Air Show Team. Andy Travnicek died in the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
capecod.com

Serious injuries reported after fiery Cape Air plane crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Emergency units rushed to the Provincetown Municipal Airport for a report of plane crash shortly before 3:30 PM Thursday. The plane reportedly went down on Race Point Road along side the airport striking several trees and catching fire. Reports indicated a pilot and 6 passengers were on board the Cape Air Cessna 402C aircraft. Everyone made it out of the plane but there are reports some of the victims suffered burns. Multiple ambulances rushed victims to Cape Cod Hospital after weather grounded medical helicopters. The FAA and NSTB will investigate the cause of the crash. There was an alert for a storm with a possible waterspout in Wellfleet Harbor shortly before the crash but it is not clear if weather was a factor in the crash. People who were at Race Point Beach at the time of the crash were stuck in their vehicles for several hours until officials could get one lane of Race Point Road opened.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morse
Turnto10.com

No deaths reported as small plane crashes in Provincetown

A plane carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport on Thursday. No deaths were reported. The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Cape Cod Times. Town Manager Alex Morse said the Cape Air flight was landing when weather caused an issue resulting in...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
provincetownindependent.org

Cause of Cape Air Accident Yet to Be Determined

PROVINCETOWN — “It’s been a tough four days,” said Cape Air founder and CEO Dan Wolf on Monday afternoon. “This is incredibly hard.”. He had just conducted a Zoom meeting for all of his employees to talk about the accident that had happened on Thursday, Sept. 9, when Cape Air Flight 2072 from Boston attempted to land in Provincetown in a rainstorm and ended up in the woods off Race Point Road in flames.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Accident & Crash News

YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly before 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep in front of the Yarmouth Port Village store on Route 6A Yarmouth Port The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were major delays…
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Cape Cod Hospital#Town#The Cape Cod Times#Whdh#The Associated Press
wtaq.com

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash – report

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country’s worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday. The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS Boston

20-Year-Old Lawrence Man In Critical Condition After NH Car Crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late Friday. It happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Interstate 293 north around 11:20 p.m. New Hampshire State Police say that Branden Duncan, of Lawrence, was trying to make a lane change when he lost control of his 2005 Dodge Neon. The car went over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment several hundred feet. Duncan, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man is critically hurt after a crash in Manchester, NH late Friday (Photo Via NH State Police) Part of the road was closed for an hour and a half while first responders investigated and recovered the car. State Police said speed does appear to be a factor, but all aspects of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police.
MANCHESTER, NH
Fox News

Fox News

583K+
Followers
116K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy