CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Manifest promotes Daryl Edwards to series regular

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edwards, who plays the fan favorite character NSA Director Robert Vance, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth and final season of the missing plane drama.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Manifest’: Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise & Holly Taylor Join Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh & J.R. Ramirez For Season 4 On Netflix, Ty Doran Promoted As Jack Messina Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Warner Bros. Television have secured all key Manifest cast members for the upcoming supersized, 20-episode fourth and final season of the missing plane drama. Series regulars Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise and Holly Taylor have closed deals to return for the new season, joining Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez who had completed their negotiations on the eve of the 8/28 announcement of Manifest‘s resurrection by Netflix two and a half months after the show’s cancellation by NBC. Additionally, Ty Doran who guest-starred as an older version of Cal Stone in one of the big twists during the Season 3...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Manifest Is Giving One Star A Big Promotion For Fourth And Final Season On Netflix

With former NBC drama Manifest getting new life at Netflix, it was only a matter of time before we learned more details about the exact characters returning for the fourth and final season. So far, it seems like the series is aiming to bring back every main cast member who was still alive by the end of the third season. And now, it looks like a recurring (but important) actor will be getting a serious promotion for the final stretch of episodes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Manifest Core Cast Returning for Netflix Final Season

Manifest is officially returning for a fourth season, as Netflix renewed the series for a 20-episode final installment to wrap up the story after it was cancelled by NBC. Creator Jeff Rake and his team are going to get to finish the story and resolve all of the cliffhangers set up in that mind-bending Season 3 finale. After sealing the deal to bring the series back from the dead, Netflix moved on securing all of the show's major cast members, most of which will be back for the final season.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Manifest Confirms Another Huge Return for Season 4!

Manifest fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief. Matt Long will be a part of the fourth -- and final -- season of the hit sci-drama. Deadline reported the actor's return, revealing that he shed light on it behind the scenes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Vance
Deadline

‘The Resident’: Miles Fowler Joins Fox Medical Drama As New Series Regular In Season 5

Miles Fowler (Women of the Movement) is set as a new series regular on the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit medical drama series The Resident. Fowler will play Trevor, the estranged son of Billie (Jessica Lucas). Trevor is a medicinal chemistry major who has edge and thinks the system is screwed up. He’s hotheaded and passionate. He’s also a genius…for now, perhaps, just a misguided one. Fowler’s casting follows last month’s exit of Emily Vancamp after four seasons as a series regular and female lead. The storyline of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, is expected to be wrapped up early...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Manifest - Season 4 - Matt Long to Return

Manifest fans can be sure they’ll see Zeke Landon return, though for how many episodes it’s as yet unknown. “I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do,” Long said backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. “I love the character in the show so much, but as you know, when the show was canceled I booked another show. It was a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So we’re just trying to work out schedules. Everybody wants the best thing for everyone so fingers crossed it all works out for the best.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 spoilers: Meet new series regular Trevor!

We know that when The Resident season 5 premieres on Fox next week, it’s going to look and feel pretty different. Consider this a consequence of losing Emily VanCamp and (at least for now) Morris Chestnut as series regulars. You’re also adding to the mix here Shaunette Renée Wilson, who exited over the course of last season. There’s a lot of change for a show in a relatively short period of time!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

A Drop Dead Dave reboot of Drop Dead Diva is in the works at CBS

Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is working on a gender-swapped reboot of his 2009-2014 Lifetime dramedy that starred Brooke Elliott. In Drop Dead Dave, "when shallow, entitled, Gen Z lawyer Dave dies in a freak accident, his soul is transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity," according to Deadline. Drop Dead Diva, which ran on Lifetime for six seasons, followed the story of shallow model Deb who suddenly dies in an accident only to find her soul resurfacing in the body of a brilliant, plus-sized attorney, Jane, played by Elliott. Whereas Drop Dead Diva focused on deconstructing the beauty myth and reinforcing body positivity, Deadline reports that Drop Dead Dave will tackle sexual politics as well as gender identity in modern times. Berman will reteam with Drop Dead Diva director-producer Jamie Babbit, an Emmy nominee for her work on Silicon Valley, for Drop Dead Dave.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa
Primetimer

Manifest was saved by its massive Netflix viewership, not the #SaveManifest campaign

The streamer says 25 million accounts in the United States and Canada watched Manifest in its first 28 days of availability. Manifest also stuck around Netflix's Top 10 for 71 days. Netflix says it was the numbers behind the scenes, not the fan campaign, that ultimately led to Manifest's renewal for a fourth and final season. “Fan enthusiasm is always great to see, but it really isn’t the emails or tweets — it was all about the viewing,” says Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria. “To save a show in this way, it has to have that fan viewing. I appreciate their passion and being connected to the characters, but the viewing is the thing that saved the show.” Meanwhile, Manifest creator Jeff Rake says he pitched Netflix three different options to wrap up the show: A two-hour movie, a six-episode limited series or full season. “I gave them the small, the medium and the large,” says Rake. Netflix, of course, ordered a 20-episode final season. Manifest is expected to get a bigger budget for its final season. “It will be an increased budget,” Bajaria says. “We want them to have a good budget that feels creatively fulfilling, but it’s not finalized yet.” Rake adds: “Netflix said they want us to continue making the show we’ve been making and if they can help with some extra bells and whistles to make it more compelling and spectacular, they want to be able to support that. But I think that it will still feel like the show people have fallen in love with. It’s going to be an incredibly visual 20 episodes and there’s some important (location filming) that’s always been built into the roadmap.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Emily Deschanel to lead Netflix limited thriller series Devil in Ohio

The Bones alum will co-star with Parenthood's Sam Jaeger in the eight-episode adaptation of Daria Polatin's book of the same name, inspired by a true story. "In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," per Variety. Devil in Ohio has already begun shooting in Vancouver.
OHIO STATE
Primetimer

Meet the Voice Cast of Paramount+'s The Harper House

There's a new animated comedy on the block, and it features some familiar voices. Created by Brad Neely (China, IL) and produced by the animation company behind Big Mouth, The Harper House centers on a family of oddballs that moves into their inherited (and maybe haunted) Victorian when their mother loses her job. Who’s playing whom in Paramount+’s latest foray into adult animation? Read on:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint At Major Cast Changes Ahead

General Hospital spoilers signal additional cast changes on the horizon and fans are feeling uncertain regarding what to expect. Some recent exits seem to be temporary, but viewers may want to brace themselves for some significant changes. At Least One More Temporary Exit Is Coming Soon. There is plenty of...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy