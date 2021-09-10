Claridon Resident to Vote on 1.76-Mill Road Levy

Claridon Township voters will be asked to pass a 1.76-mill, five-year road and bridge levy in the Nov. 2 election. Claridon Township voters will be asked to pass a 1.76-mill, five-year road and bridge levy in the Nov. 2 election. If passed, the levy would yield roughly $159,902 at 100% collection and cost homeowners $61 annually per $100,000 property valuation, said a Geauga County Auditor’s Office representative in March when trustees agreed on the amount needed. For several years, the township has been working with the Geauga County Engineer’s Office to widen and repave Taylor Wells Road north of Mayfield Road. The estimated cost of the project was $850,000 in March, said Trustee Roger Miller. To complete the work, the...