Aquilla Residents to Vote on Replacement Fire Levy

Action taken by Aquilla Village Council last spring led them to place a 5.3-mill fire levy on the November ballot. If passed, the replacement levy would cost taxpayers $185.50 per $100,000 property valuation, according to the Geauga County Auditor's Office. Yield for the replacement levy would be about $24,976 per year at 100% collection starting in 2022. The levy is a replacement of the 5.3-mill levy property owners in Aquilla and Claridon Township have been paying to Claridon, said Aquilla Village Fiscal Officer Cheryl McNulty. Because the levy is new money, the 12.5% rollback paid by the state would not...