Billy Bob Thornton to guest on Yellowstone prequel series 1883

 8 days ago
The Goliath star will play Marshal Jim Courtright on the Paramount+ drama starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw Filming at Fort Worth Stockyards, Locals Speak Out

Filming for “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is underway as the show’s creators have chosen Fort Worth, Texas, as the filming location. “Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the incredible casting news regarding the spinoff. The casting of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in lead roles came as a big shock to fans. The country music power couple will be playing James and Margaret Dutton in “1883,” the first of the Duttons to settle in Montana. While the country couple was a surprise casting, veteran actor Sam Elliott was not. In fact, some “Yellowstone” fans have been clamoring to get Elliott on the show since the first season. As if that were not enough star power, it was also recently revealed that Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton will join the cast.
Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.
'Yellowstone' Creator Teams With David Oyelowo on 'Bass Reeves' Limited Series

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is joining forces with Selma actor David Oyelowo to bring the story of Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. Mashal west of the Mississippi River, to life. Bass Reeves will be the first project produced under a new exclusive overall deal Yoruba Saxon signed with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios Thursday. Yoruba Saxon is the production shingle run by Oyelowo and his wife, actress Jessica Oyelowo. The two will work with 101 Studios as a production partner.
1883 - Billy Bob Thornton Joins Cast

Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to guest star in Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series 1883 on Paramount+. It’s set to launch on Sunday, December 19 on the ViacomCBS streaming service. Thornton will play Marshal Jim Courtright alongside previously announced cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill....
‘1883’ Adds Billy Bob Thornton to Cast, Meet the Real-Life Gunslinger His Character is Based On

1883 has added another Hollywood heavyweight with Billy Bob Thornton onboard as Jim Courtright, a fascinating lawman from true American history. Weeks after casting announcements for main roles, Yellowstone fans would learn that iconic actor Billy Bob Thornton is to join the show’s period prequel, 1883. Yet Thornton’s role bears an interesting distinction from castmates like Sam Elliott, a fellow Tombstone alum.
Billy Bob Thornton Is Not to Be Messed With in 'Goliath' Final Season First Look (Exclusive)

Billy Bob Thornton is fighting for justice. In the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's Goliath, Billy (Thornton) returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.
New this week: 'The Starling,' Diddy and Billy Bob Thornton

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The best way to remember Norm Macdonald, who died last week at age 61, is probably to surf YouTube for late-night and “Saturday Night Live” clips,sift through Twitter for anecdotes and read some of themany finetributes written about the comedian. But while movies were a smaller part of Macdonald's output, his plainspoken, deadpan comedy could be all the more distinct on the big screen. If his singular rhythm stood out on “SNL,” he was totally out of place in studio comedies. His first film was Adam Sandler's “Billy Madison" (available for digital purchase), the first of many with Sandler. Macdonald mostly sat by the pool playing a drunk; as Sandler told it, Macdonald fell asleep in their first scene together. “Dirty Work” (1999), currently streaming on HBO Max, was one of Macdonald's few starring roles. The Bob Saget-directed film, released on the heels of Macdonald's infamous “SNL” exit, suggests a movie path that never unfolded for Macdonald. To some, it's a cult classic.
The Proud Family reboot announces a slew of guest-stars, including Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo, Al Roker, Jane Lynch and more

Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will feature guest appearnces from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peele, Al Roker, Gabby Douglas, Jane Lynch, Brenda Song, Laurie Hernandez and Bretman Rock.
WATCH: Melissa McCarthy Shares Never-Been-Told Story About Bridesmaids' Wilson Phillips Scene

10 years after Bridesmaids first hit the big screen, its stars are still sharing never-before-heard stories about their on-set antics. Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Melissa McCarthy revealed that while filming the movie's final scene — during which the ladies are stranded on "little pedestals in the water" for Wilson Phillips' surprise performance — she made her co-stars pee their pants laughing with a face-changing app that turned them all into old men. "I can't name names, but I would say more than two and less than five of us were laughing so hard that we may or may not have wet our pants," the actress shared.
The Morning Show Returns and Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho Hits HBO Max

Nearly two years after it last graced the screen, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ today for its long awaited second season season. Also today: Clint Eastwood’s new theatrical film Cry Macho bows day-and-date on HBO Max, Jemima Kirke (Girls) climbs aboard Sex Education's...
Black writers who work for white showrunners have had to deal with "negotiated authenticity" when it comes to portraying Blackness

In The Atlantic, Hannah Giorgis explains the "unwritten rules of Blackness" that Black writers have had to face when navigating through the TV industry. "Felicia D. Henderson, a Black producer and screenwriter who worked on Family Matters from 1994 to 1996 before moving on to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Soul Food, and Empire, recalls the tension in the writers’ room when the episode was being workshopped," reports Giorgis. "Television shows are typically written by a staff that collaborates on scripts; trading ideas and criticism around a table is an integral and sometimes raucous part of the process. Yet there’s a hierarchy in the room: The senior writers hold sway and the showrunner is ultimately in charge. Family Matters was no different. Then a junior writer, and one of only a few Black staffers on a team of more than a dozen, Henderson was at first hesitant to weigh in when a white writer tossed out the possibility of Carl responding the way he did. But the line felt wrong to her, and she spoke up. 'I just said, "Well, no Black father would tell his Black son that,"' Henderson told me recently. “And the room got silent. I mean, you can hear a pin drop."' The white showrunner defended the line, and it went in. 'It was clear in the room and in the moment that I had offended them,' Henderson recalled. 'Like, "What, are you saying—we’re racist?" No, but I am saying that’s not realistic.' 'Good Cop, Bad Cop' ends with Carl confronting the officer and reconciling with Eddie. Viewers get the kind of safe conclusion that wraps up a 'very special episode': Eddie was right to be upset, because some police officers really are racists. Last year, a month after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, the Family Matters cast reunited on Zoom to look back at the story line from 25 years ago. 'When they wrote the episode, we didn’t realize it would be so revealing and telling today,' (Reginald) VelJohnson said. Revealing and telling, yes, but maybe not in the way he thought. For Henderson, working on Family Matters offered an introduction to a defining feature of her long career in Hollywood. Negotiated authenticity is the phrase she uses to describe what many Black screenwriters are tasked with producing—Blackness, sure, but only of a kind that is acceptable to white showrunners, studio executives, and viewers. The nature of the 'negotiation' that Black writers must conduct has shifted over the years. Half a century ago, just getting Black characters on TV was a hurdle, and Black screenwriters were few. Today, as more networks and streaming platforms advertise the Black shows they’ve lined up—you’d be forgiven for thinking that every month is Black History Month—it is tempting to believe that Black performers and writers now have a wealth of opportunities, including wide creative latitude for those who make it to the top. This era of 'peak TV,' in which the entertainment landscape is saturated with more high-quality series than ever before, has been a boon in some respects." But despite high-profile showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris, "the power in the television industry still rests mostly in the hands of white executives," says Giorgis.
Celebrity interviewer Leta Powell Drake dies less than a year after going viral with her 1980s Between Two Ferns-style interviews

Last November, Drake became a social media sensation when clips of her interviewing celebrities in the 1970s and 1980s for Lincoln, Nebraska CBS station KOLN went viral, drawing comparisons to Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns, Jiminy Glick and Mary Hart. Drake died on Wednesday at age 83. When contacted by Indiewire last November, Drake was unaware that her old interviews had gone viral. "I interviewed so many people so long ago,” she said. “I had the opportunity to go to New York, and I did lots of interviews and I kept them. I did work accumulating and I finally put them into the Nebraska History Museum because I thought somebody would be interested. Apparently, someone must have!” Her son Aaron Drake said his mom was more than a TV host: “She really was an adventurer,” he said. “I mean that more than just in television, but in all areas of life. Whether it was in flying airplanes, interviews, TV shows, bowling or golf, her whole life was about pushing ahead, breaking boundaries, especially for women.”
Meet the Voice Cast of Paramount+'s The Harper House

There's a new animated comedy on the block, and it features some familiar voices. Created by Brad Neely (China, IL) and produced by the animation company behind Big Mouth, The Harper House centers on a family of oddballs that moves into their inherited (and maybe haunted) Victorian when their mother loses her job. Who’s playing whom in Paramount+’s latest foray into adult animation? Read on:
