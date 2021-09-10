Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is set to become the new chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
Robbins, who starred on ABC's Head of the Class as the leather-wearing tough guy Eric Mardian, is poised to replace Jim Gianopulos, a respected film veteran who took over the studio in 2017. Robbins, who also founded AwesomenessTV, is expected to retain oversight of Nickelodeon in his new role. "Robbins is believed to have a greater grasp of the streaming revolution currently taking place in Hollywood and the goal is for him to work more holistically across ViacomCBS’s various divisions," according to Variety.www.primetimer.com
