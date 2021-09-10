Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is set to become the new chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbins, who starred on ABC's Head of the Class as the leather-wearing tough guy Eric Mardian, is poised to replace Jim Gianopulos, a respected film veteran who took over the studio in 2017. Robbins, who also founded AwesomenessTV, is expected to retain oversight of Nickelodeon in his new role. "Robbins is believed to have a greater grasp of the streaming revolution currently taking place in Hollywood and the goal is for him to work more holistically across ViacomCBS’s various divisions," according to Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Petrikin Exiting Paramount Pictures

Veteran communications chief Chris Petrikin is leaving his role at Paramount Pictures. Petrikin has served as the company’s Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Branding since 2017. He previously served as Chief Communications Officer for 20th Century Fox and as SVP of Communications at William Morris. Before joining PR, he worked as a reporter and editor for several publications, including Variety and Inside Magazine. The decision comes in the wake of a structural shakeup at the studio, with the news breaking earlier this week that CEO Jim Gianopulos will exit the company and that his role will be assumed by Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins. Petrikin reported directly to Gianopulos. Parent company ViacomCBS has been restructuring its executive ranks to prioritize streaming over theatrical films.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kennedy/Marshall Company Names Aly Parker President of Documentaries

The Kennedy/Marshall Company on Friday said that Aly Parker had been named president of documentaries for the film-production organization. Parker, who served as supervising producer for the Emmy-nominated documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, will oversee the development and production of all K/M projects for features and docuseries. “We are thrilled to have Aly join the team at Kennedy/Marshall. Having worked closely with her on The Bee Gees, I know her creative talents as a producer and a collaborator will be a great addition to our documentary division,” said Frank Marshall, who with his wife Kathleen Kennedy established The Kennedy/Marshall Company in 1991. Getting her start as a producer and production supervisor for music videos and commercials, Parker most recently served as executive producer for the upcoming filmed version of the Broadway musical, Diana, about the late Princess of Wales. Diana debuts on Netflix Oct. 1. Parker also served as the consulting producer on the filmed production of the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away, available now on Apple TV+.
shepherdexpress.com

Chronicling the ‘Death of Paramount Pictures’

W.W. Hodkinson isn’t a name recalled often by film historians. And yet, it was Hodkinson who picked the Paramount name out of a New York phone directory because he liked its sound. With the name conjuring an image of Pike’s Peak in his mind, he sketched a logo of a mountain and crowned it with a circlet of star. The name and logo, and not much else, have survived for 110 years.
Primetimer

Meet the Voice Cast of Paramount+'s The Harper House

There's a new animated comedy on the block, and it features some familiar voices. Created by Brad Neely (China, IL) and produced by the animation company behind Big Mouth, The Harper House centers on a family of oddballs that moves into their inherited (and maybe haunted) Victorian when their mother loses her job. Who’s playing whom in Paramount+’s latest foray into adult animation? Read on:
Deadline

ViacomCBS CFO Sees New Paramount Chief Brian Robbins “Aggressively Embracing Streaming, Changes In Consumer Behavior”

ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra — asked Tuesday about Paramount’s management shakeup — said outgoing studio CEO Jim Gianopolus “leaves some very big shoes to fill. There is no doubt he has helped revitalize the studio both creatively and financially. But I think Brian [Robbins] is really the perfect person to take the reins from here.” Robbins heads Nickelodeon and will keep that role. At a virtual media conference Q&A by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chopra called the exec “a very passionate storyteller [who will] leverage the benefits of the traditional parts of the business, like theatrical distribution, while also aggressively...
Middletown Press

Brian Robbins Officially Tapped to Lead Paramount

Brian Robbins has officially been named president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, replacing Jim Gianopulos as head of the studio behind the “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers” franchises, and setting up a new era in the oversight of one of Hollywood’s big movie studios. Robbins will take the reins while continuing...
talesbuzz.com

ViacomCBS shakes up Paramount Pictures by splitting divisions

ViacomCBS is shaking up the operations of its movie and TV studio, Paramount Pictures, separating the units and putting new executives in charge of each, according to reports. Under the new structure, the movie division, which is known for flicks like “A Quiet Place” and “The SpongeBob Movie” will be run by Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins, who will take over Paramount Pictures from Jim Gianopulos. Showtime CEO David Nevins, who brought hits like “Billions” and “Homeland” to the network, will run Paramount’s TV division.
AdWeek

Brian Robbins, David Nevins Divvy Up Paramount Pictures in Major Restructuring

ViacomCBS unveiled yet another major restructuring Monday morning, this one focused on Paramount Pictures, which will now have separate leadership for its film and TV units. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.
FOXBusiness

Paramount Pictures revamp includes push for Paramount+ streaming

ViacomCBS Inc. unveiled a new management team and operating structure for its iconic Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit that Chief Executive Bob Bakish said would better position it for the streaming era. Among the changes expected as a result of the realignment is a greater push for Paramount...
bizjournals

Paramount Pictures confirms Jim Gianopulos stepping down as CEO

Jim Gianopulos, who steered through such movies as "A Quiet Place," "Rocketman" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" at Paramount Pictures, has stepped down as the studio's chairman and chief executive. Paramount parent ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC) said oversight of Paramount will transition to Brian Robbins, who has been named...
TheWrap

Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis

”There’s a been a lot of talk about whether it’s going to be acquired, or be an acquiring party,“ one entertainment attorney says. The replacement at Paramount of longtime studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins is a significant signal of change at the storied Hollywood studio, underscoring a desire for innovation amid industry-wide anxiety about the state of traditional moviemaking and the rise of streaming.
wfav951.com

Industry News: Johnny Depp, Jessica Chastain, Brian Robbins and More!

SAN SEBASTIAN HEAD TALKS COVID, JOHNNY DEPP: San Sebastian Film Festival‘s director Jose Luis Rebordinos opened up with Deadline a week before kickoff, as concerns over COVID and controversies swirl. He said: “We do not yet know how Covid will affect the number of international delegates. Last year we had around 40% participation compared to a typical edition. If there are no last-minute cancellations, this year attendance will be closer to 80% of a normal year.” Of deciding to award Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, he said: “Opposition to this award has come from certain sectors, I agree with you. But other people have supported this award. Our position is clear. We reward a great actor and producer, an icon of 20th and 21st century cinema. Johnny Depp has never been arrested or convicted of an offence of abuse of women. I have nothing more to comment on this issue.”
investing.com

ViacomCBS' head of Nickelodeon to take over Paramount movie studio -source

(Reuters) - Brian Robbins, head of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Inc's children's network Nickelodeon, will take over as the chairman and chief executive of the media company's Paramount movie studio, according to a source familiar with the matter. Robbins will succeed Jim Gianopulos, Paramount Pictures' current CEO. The move, first reported by...
Middletown Press

With Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS Bets a Kids' TV Veteran Can Bring Paramount Into a Streaming Future

ViacomCBS’ decision to elevate Robbins, an entrepreneur who is as well-versed in the language of social media as he is in backlot politics, to the head of its Paramount unit is a new sign of the generational shift taking place across the entertainment landscape. It comes as traditional media companies turn to a new lineup of executives to help them make sense of the streaming revolution that has upended their businesses. Simply put, many of the most venerable Hollywood players are desperate to get younger and more digitally savvy as they struggle to compete in a new world order. Robbins is set to replace Jim Gianopulos, who has held top roles at 20th Century Fox as well as Paramount.
primetimer.com

Brian Robbins

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Brian Robbins" Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is set to become the new chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. Robbins, who starred on ABC's Head of the Class as the leather-wearing tough guy Eric Mardian, is poised to replace... Posted Thursday 7/30/20 at...
