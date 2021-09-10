CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Michaels, MD

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Profile: Rising the Tide for Mid-Shore Students

By The Spy
chestertownspy.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting around 4 pm this Saturday, the friends and supporters of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will gather in St. Michaels to celebrate at its annual gala. While this tradition has needed to change due to the COVID pandemic, with now a safe amount of social distancing built in the program, the goal remains the same; provide as much philanthropic support as possible to keep the CBMM alive and relevant.

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Saint Michaels, MD
Local
Maryland Education
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Covid#Cbmm#Rising Tide

Comments / 0

Community Policy