Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Profile: Rising the Tide for Mid-Shore Students
Starting around 4 pm this Saturday, the friends and supporters of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will gather in St. Michaels to celebrate at its annual gala. While this tradition has needed to change due to the COVID pandemic, with now a safe amount of social distancing built in the program, the goal remains the same; provide as much philanthropic support as possible to keep the CBMM alive and relevant.chestertownspy.org
