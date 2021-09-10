Hannity has resembled "a sort of Trump administration-in-exile" since Biden became president
Sean Hannity's primetime Fox News show has featured regular interviews with former Trump's administration officials, members of Trump’s family and occasionally the former president himself since Biden assumed the presidency on Jan. 20. "Of the approximately 160 episodes of Hannity that have aired since Jan. 20, more than 60 percent have included at least one former Trump administration official, and often more," reports The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr, adding: "A Trump appears on Hannity every night for some consecutive stretches: Lara Trump was on the show Friday, Aug. 13, and returned the following Monday. Trump himself appeared the next night, and Donald Trump Jr. the night after that. And on two occasions since Biden’s inauguration, the Hannity set was packed with four former Trump aides on the same night."www.primetimer.com
