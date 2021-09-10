CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Hannity has resembled "a sort of Trump administration-in-exile" since Biden became president

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Hannity's primetime Fox News show has featured regular interviews with former Trump's administration officials, members of Trump’s family and occasionally the former president himself since Biden assumed the presidency on Jan. 20. "Of the approximately 160 episodes of Hannity that have aired since Jan. 20, more than 60 percent have included at least one former Trump administration official, and often more," reports The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr, adding: "A Trump appears on Hannity every night for some consecutive stretches: Lara Trump was on the show Friday, Aug. 13, and returned the following Monday. Trump himself appeared the next night, and Donald Trump Jr. the night after that. And on two occasions since Biden’s inauguration, the Hannity set was packed with four former Trump aides on the same night."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration finally forced to stop lying

As American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan this summer, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced a new and highly innovative intelligence partnership. The Pentagon, Milley said, would begin sharing classified information with the Taliban — the bearded religious extremists in man pajamas that for 20 years we’ve been told pose a major threat to the United States. But no longer, they’re our partners now. The Biden administration, Milley explained, was open to coordinating with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes against our new enemies — a shadowy group that may or may not actually exist, called "ISIS-K":
POTUS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Fox News#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's unity 'lie'

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on September 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 27. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Day 27, Americans held hostage behind enemy lines. We have a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy