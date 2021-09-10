CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL kickoff viewership was up 29% over last year

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Last night's thriller between the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboy was watched by 22 million on NBC, up from 19.3 million for last year's kickoff game.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

