Stephan James to co-star opposite Lena Headey in Beacon 23
The former Homecoming star will play the male lead in the Spectrum Originals and AMC psychological thriller series based on the book by Hugh Howey. "James will play the keeper of Beacon 23, a man living in complete solitude at the edge of the universe, a condition that is eating away at his sanity," per Deadline. "Plagued by the scars and secrets of the past, he is thrown into a tense conflict with a woman bearing secrets as deep as his own."www.primetimer.com
