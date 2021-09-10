CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After showing its first NFL playoff game, Nickelodeon is adding a weekly NFL Slimetime series

 8 days ago

Premiering Sept. 15, NFL Slimetime will show weekly highlights from a kid's perspective in partnership with CBS Sports. Former NFL player and new CBS This Morning co-host Nate Burleson will host along with Nick star Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter, the daughter of ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. "Breaking: NFL Slimetime on Nickelodeon will air at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, with CBS’ Nate Burleson, Nick star Young Dylan, and some enterprising young reporter named Dylan Schefter serving as correspondent, per sources close to the family," tweeted Adam Schefter, who has utilized his daughter in his ESPN work. The news comes as Nickelodeon agreed to show a second wildcard playoff game this season.

