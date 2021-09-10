CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Time with Bill Maher will surpass 20 years with renewal through 2024

HBO has ordered two more seasons of Bill Maher's late-night show, which premiered in February 2003. The renewal comes midway through Maher's current multi-season order that runs through 2022. “After 19 seasons, Real Time With Bill Maher remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” said HBO Programming executive vice president Nina Rosenstein. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at Real Time.” Maher added: “I’m thrilled to be signing such a fabulous deal with the bestest network. What can I say — beginner’s luck!”

