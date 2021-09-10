The next earbuds from OnePlus will probably look just like you'd expect
Last year's OnePlus Buds Z came in at a super low price — fifty bucks! — and offered decent sound quality and a comfortable fit. As you'd probably expect with a price so low, they didn't include any advanced features. OnePlus added ANC and wireless charging to its premium Buds Pro, but at a pretty massive markup over the original pair. If you've had your eye out for some new affordable earbuds, the company's next pair might be a perfect match between price and performance.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0