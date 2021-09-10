Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observation of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with that of President Joe Biden, that all United States flags be lowered for the same length of time. “This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation,” Reynolds says. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those that continue to fight [for] and protect our freedoms to this day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

