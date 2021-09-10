CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observation of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom nearly 750 were New Jersey residents, that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks. “20...

U.S. flags in Michigan to be lowered to half-staff for anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, September 11, 2021, to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
Phil Murphy
Governor Orders Flags Lowered For 9/11

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and state flags lowered this weekend in memory of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The governor’s office has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the...
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor And Remembrance Of 9/11

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with that of President Joe Biden, that all United States flags be lowered for the same length of time. “This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation,” Reynolds says. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those that continue to fight [for] and protect our freedoms to this day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
Flags to be at half-staff for 9/11

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Flags to fly at half-staff Sept. 11 in Honor of “Patriot Day”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff nationwide Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from sunrise until sundown in honor of Patriot Day. Patriot Day commemorates the people killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Also, in honor of the 13 American service members killed in the recent attack in...
