Laptop notes keep students from learning

By Ally Formeller
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote taking sucks; it’s slow, tedious and easy to miss exactly what the professor said. Taking the time to write your notes by hand, though, is actually how you learn— not with a blank page of Google Docs in front of you. With laptops being nearly ubiquitous in 2021, most...

kjzz.org

Phoenix Public Library To Get More Laptops, Wi-Fi Hotspots For Students

Phoenix will double the number of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots available for people to check out from the library. Funding for the expansion comes from an $850,000 grant from Arizona’s Department of Education through federal relief funds. Phoenix will buy another 425 laptops and 200 Wi-Fi hotspots, which provide internet...
PHOENIX, AZ
Android Headlines

How To Cast To A Chromecast From Desktop, Laptop Chrome

As you may already know, Chromecast-enabled TVs and dongles, and other gadgets that support cast features can do so from Chrome on desktop computers as well as laptop and Chromebook platforms. More specifically, directly from the Google-built browser. That’s as opposed to relying on a mobile app or on-device apps that feature casting options.
COMPUTERS
wwnytv.com

Potsdam students get check to buy laptops for senior citizens

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Getting food to those who most need it in Potsdam is the mission of some high schoolers. Thursday they got a hand up with a $10,000 check from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation. Local KFC store employees presented it. The money will be used to...
POTSDAM, NY
Daily Aztec

Remote learning should be offered to students

Over the past few months, San Diego State University has operated like an invincible force. In the midst of a worsening global pandemic, SDSU has been treating itself as if the rules don’t apply — bringing 33,000+ students back onto campus with a large majority of freshmen once again crammed into dorm rooms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theedgemarkets.com

Students of higher learning institutions to return to campus in stages from Oct 15

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 14): Students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) will be allowed to return to campus in stages from Oct 15, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad announced today. However, she said permission is only given to fully-vaccinated students in all categories and involves all phases of the...
WORLD
news8000.com

Sparta schools look to keep students learning in person with mask mandate

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)- Beginning Monday, students in the Sparta Area School District will be required to wear masks. The school board passed a resolution Wednesday that also calls for teachers and staff to wear masks starting Friday. As of Tuesday, 130 students and staff were in quarantine, and another 15...
SPARTA, WI
IGN

NVIDIA GeForce Laptops: Accelerate Every Side of Student Life

While most students are willing to trade some performance for a lower price, the new line of laptops featuring GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs help minimize the compromise. -- They're thin, light, and powerful -- and many options are available for under $1,000.Built on the foundation of the fastest graphics processors in the industry, the new GeForce laptops can play as hard as they work for students who, let's face it, are probably going to engage in a lot of both. Learn more here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/back-to-school/
COMPUTERS
Killeen Daily Herald

Substitute teachers keep student learning interruption-free

Substitute teachers make sure students do not miss a beat in their learning when their regular teacher is absent. They’re always willing to jump in at the last minute to help schools that need coverage. Copperas Cove ISD has an active roster of substitute teachers who are invaluable to the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WBTV

District working to keep students safe

President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" Latest COVID surge stressing hospital staff, space. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The late summer surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations – driven by the delta variant and...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

Student-centered learning lessons from the Future Ready Library Summit

As students across the country began heading back to classrooms, a couple hundred library leaders participated in one of this summer’s Future Ready Library Summits. The guiding principle driving the agenda of this professional development opportunity for librarians was simple: students--or rather, student-centered learning. During the Summit, we reflected on...
EDUCATION
urbanmatter.com

Life Lessons Students Learn in College

The three, four, or five college years prepare you for a lifetime. You learn more about life than the skills that earn you certificates. Do not miss the lessons by being holed up in the library working on assignments. Professional online college homework help enables you to focus on elements of life and acquire lessons that are at times more valuable than academic certificates.
COLLEGES
ringling.edu

Barancik Foundation Student Learning Center

“WARNING: This video contains flashing lights and may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.”. The Ringling College Student Learning Center (SLC) is for everyone. Our goal is to provide creative academic support in a nurturing environment. Your academic goals vary, from playing catch up to staying ahead of the pack, so our approach is individualized just for you. We welcome students looking for help in specific academic subjects, as well as those looking for some beyond-the-classroom support in areas such as time management, writing, or conversational English. Depending on your needs, we offer professional Learning Specialists for one-on-one attention and a staff of Student Consultants.
SARASOTA, FL
yourerie

Students in Erie School District continue to use laptops from pandemic

Students in the Erie School District are still using technology that was administered during the pandemic for virtual learning. About 10,500 students in the district are equipped with either an iPad or Chromebook. During the pandemic, students used this technology so they could learn remotely. Now students continue to use...
ERIE, PA
BYU Newsnet

COVID disrupts international students’ learning

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty surrounding Peruvian BYU graphic design student Juan Gutierrez’s studies. His parents owned a restaurant at the start of the pandemic and had to convert it to a small grocery store during the summer of 2020. “My parents had money saved so I could keep studying. I cannot imagine a situation in which (they) did not have money and stopped receiving business and (an) income. I would have had to move back home,” he said.
COLLEGES

