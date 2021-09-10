CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchups to Watch: Week 1 Vs. Seahawks

By Mateo Caliz
Stampede Blue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Rhodes has missed the past two practices and his status for Sunday remains up in the air. If Rhodes misses the game, then the Colts are in deep trouble, as cornerback is by far the thinnest position in the roster. Rock Ya-Sin struggled heavily last season, as he was never able to establish himself as the starting cornerback Ballard was expecting him to become when he drafted him with the 34th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ya-Sin will have perhaps the toughest matchup of his season right off the bat, facing D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, two elite wide receivers who are freakish athletes and who share incredible chemistry with Russell Wilson.

www.stampedeblue.com

chatsports.com

Seahawks vs Colts: Overachiever and underachiever of the week

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) catches the ball while Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks prevailed in the 2021 season opener, and I’m sure...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down from Colts’ Week 1 loss against Seahawks

As we did throughout there preseason here on Stampede Blue, it’s time for our first regular season edition of Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down. It sure was an ugly 28-16 loss for the Colts in their opener, dropping their eighth straight to begin a new season. What stood out, the good...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on September 19

The Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field for Week 2 of the 2021 regular season. Kickoff is at 1:25 P.M. PT on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Here's how you can watch, listen to, and follow the action as it unfolds. T.V.: CBS. CBS will feature Andrew Cantalon...
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans at Seahawks odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 2 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans had different experiences in Week 1. Russell Wilson and his offense completely dominated the Indianapolis Colts, 28-16, while the Titans were booed off the field in Nashville, losing 38-13 to the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee's secondary couldn't contain Kyler Murray's downfield passing attack, which is reason to worry about the Titans' chances this week.
NFL
