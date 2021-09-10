CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Corey Taylor’s Powerful Metallica Cover ‘Holier Than Thou’

 9 days ago
Metallica's full Blacklist album filled with a wide array of covers from artists across multiple genres arrives today (Sept. 10) and no doubt one of the songs fans have been anxious to check out is Corey Taylor's take on Metallica's "Holier Than Thou." Opening with an off mic belt of...

