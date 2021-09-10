Hear Corey Taylor’s Powerful Metallica Cover ‘Holier Than Thou’

One of the many things we here at Revolver love about metal is that, unlike a lot of music scenes, it has a deep sense of history. Metal isn't driven by trends or obsessed with what's "hot" right now. There's a respect for the past and an urge to stay connected to it. With that in mind, our new Fall 2021 Issue celebrates three generations of heaviness, in the form of cover stars Metallica, Mastodon and Spiritbox, three trailblazing bands that define the continuing evolution of metal across the decades.

