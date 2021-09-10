CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Women-Led Horror Comedy Announced

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOMEN-LED HORROR COMEDY “OBSTACLE CORPSE” ANNOUNCED. Film Critic and Writer Hope Madden Sets Feature Film Directorial Debut with Unique Dasher-Slasher. There are plenty of obstacles in the film industry, but sometimes, dreams can come true — with a boost from the genre family. That’s what horror aficionado and award-winning film...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

pophorror.com

IndustryWorks Studios Announces Release of Award-winning Horror Comedy ‘Puppet Killer’

IndustryWorks Studios is pleased to announce the much-anticipated release of the beautifully layered comedic slasher Puppet Killer (read our review – HERE) in theatres on September 21st, 2021. Puppet Killer has made its rounds on the festival circuit, winning multiple awards including Best Feature Film, Best First Time Director, Best Ensemble Cast and more. The film features a powerhouse of Award winning cast including Aleks Paunovic (War for the Planet of The Apes, Van Helsing, I Zombie, Snowpiercer), Richard Harmon (The 100, Bates Motel), Lee Majdoub (Sonic the Hedgehog, The 100, Supernatural), Lisa Durupt (Murder She Baked, Less Than Kind), Jett Klyne (Wanda Vision, The Boy) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock, El Gigante – read our interview with her – HERE). Be sure to check out the official poster and trailer down below!
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Netflix interactive movie combines horror and wrestling

Netflix has announced a new interactive horror movie, Escape the Undertaker, with multiple WWE stars topping the bill. The movie stars The Undertaker (AKA Mark Calaway), a WWE legend with a 30 year career under his belt, and all three members of the WWE tag team The New Day, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix and WWE announce interactive horror movie Escape the Undertaker

Netflix and World Wrestling Entertainment have announced the upcoming release of Escape the Undertaker, a new interactive horror movie heading to the streaming service in time for Halloween. As per Bloody Disgusting, Escape the Undertaker features legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker alongside Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of...
WWE
nevadasagebrush.com

The New “Candyman” is Horror Fans’ Dream

It’s been a strange year for the horror genre. From the everyday horror of living through a pandemic to the horrific quality of some of this year’s movies, something enjoyable was needed and welcomed. “Candyman”, fortunately, seems up to the task. The re-created “Candyman”, produced with the help of Jordan...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Jason Hawkins and Cinema Drifter, in Association with AKA Productions, Hestehaven, and Rokitpig Announce New Horror Franchise

N ORDER FOR ONE FAMILY TO HAVE A FUTURE, THEY MUST FIRST ESCAPE THEIR PAST. Jason Hawkins (Netflix’ Haunted, The Last Slay Ride) will be writing and directing a new horror franchise with the first of three films scheduled to begin shooting in March 2022 in the Pacific NW. The films will be produced by Mr. Hawkins’ production company Cinema Drifter, in association with AKA Productions, Hestehaven, and Rokitpig. The first film, Ouija: The Darkness Within, is slated to star Elissa Dowling (The Girl on the Third Floor, We Are Still Here), Sanae Loutsis (Beloved Beast, The Black String) and newcomer Holland Havarah Elizabeth.
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Welcome to the Blumhouse season two announced with four new horror films

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed four new 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' movies. The streaming platform has announced a quarter of horror flicks set to launch next month as their partner with Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse for a second run of the anthology film series. 'Bingo Hell' and 'Black as...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Film Review: Welcome to the Horror Show (short film) (2019)

Welcome to the horror show is a digital horror anthology that takes cues from The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt. Focusing on societal anxieties in the twenty first century with a horror lean. Each episode is introduced by series host, Mr. Graves who is not afraid to crack a pun or bones.
MOVIES
yourerie

Eerie Horror Fest announces actor Michael Biehn as first guest

The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania announced actor Michael Biehn will be the first celebrity guest at this year’s festival. Michael Biehn is an American actor, primarily known for his roles in science fiction films directed by James. Cameron, such as Sgt. Kyle Reese in The Terminator (1984) and its...
ERIE, PA
theaureview.com

Saloum blends action, comedy, horror and drama into a satisfying thrill-ride: TIFF 2021 Review

Saloum tells the story of three mercenaries Chaka (Yann Gael), Rafa (Roger Sallah) and Minuit (Mentor Ba) who are tasked to extract a Mexican drug dealer Felix (Renaud Farah) and his cargo of gold and drugs away from the chaos of the government overthrow of Guinea-Bissau and transfer to Dakar, Senegal. But when their means of transport fails to take them to their destination, they find themselves stranded.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Variety

Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Star in Rodrigo Cortes’ ‘Love Gets a Room,’ From Nostromo (EXCLUSIVE)

Clara Rugaard, a Sundance sensation for her performance “I Am Mother,” and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, star of “Coda” and “Sing Street,” headline “Love Gets a Room,” a Warsaw Ghetto-set romantic musical drama directed by Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried,” “Red Lights”). Shot under the radar in order to magnify impact nearer to release when theaters return, said its producer Adrián Guerra, “Love Gets a Room” is produced and financed by Guerra’s Nostromo Pictures, with Lionsgate International handling international rights and CAA representing U.S. rights. Top Spanish independent A Contracorriente Films will release the film in Spain theatrically at the end of the year. Written by...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

New trailer for fantasy horror Witch Hunt

Momentum Pictures has released a trailer and images for the fantasy horror Witch Hunt. Written and directed by Elle Callahan, the film focuses on teenager Claire and her family as they work as part of an intricate network helping women cross the border into Mexico and avoid the US federal witch hunters; take a look here…
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Film Review: Midnight Snack (Short Film) (2020)

Sit down, relax, let the clock strike twelve, and allow your subconscious to become hypnotized by the Biblical droning of a possessed television. We promise to satisfy your hunger, your thirst and your sweet tooth. REVIEW:. The Horrible Imaginings Film Festival 2021 is one extraordinary film festival. The way the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Interview: Lisa Ovies (Witches Midnight, Puppet Killer)

Director Lisa Ovies is so talented. She directed Witches Midnight which was part of Panic Fest 2021. Lisa took time to talk with Horrornews.net about her film Puppet Killer and so much more. Puppet Killer will be in theatres in the US on September 21st. It will be for a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

