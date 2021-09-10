New Women-Led Horror Comedy Announced

IndustryWorks Studios is pleased to announce the much-anticipated release of the beautifully layered comedic slasher Puppet Killer (read our review – HERE) in theatres on September 21st, 2021. Puppet Killer has made its rounds on the festival circuit, winning multiple awards including Best Feature Film, Best First Time Director, Best Ensemble Cast and more. The film features a powerhouse of Award winning cast including Aleks Paunovic (War for the Planet of The Apes, Van Helsing, I Zombie, Snowpiercer), Richard Harmon (The 100, Bates Motel), Lee Majdoub (Sonic the Hedgehog, The 100, Supernatural), Lisa Durupt (Murder She Baked, Less Than Kind), Jett Klyne (Wanda Vision, The Boy) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock, El Gigante – read our interview with her – HERE). Be sure to check out the official poster and trailer down below!

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO