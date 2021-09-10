FROM THE LIBRARY: Feeling stabby
Like everyone during the pandemic, I decided I needed to take up a hobby. I still loved my two old hobbies, cooking and reading, but both of those weren’t providing the same level of satisfaction as they used to. Now that my family was home more frequently, I seemed to be cooking all of the time and suddenly the time I used to spend preparing dinner went from relaxing to stressful as I cranked out three meals a day for everyone. Of course, I still love to read and I do read voraciously but I still felt like I needed something that wasn’t so closely connected to my job to help me unwind.www.wickedlocal.com
