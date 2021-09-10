Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction and Preview

Week 1 of the NFL season features a massive matchup as the Bills host the Steelers. These two teams both figure to be in the mix for playoff spots at the end of the season, so it's not too early to think about potential seeding implications. This is a rematch of a game in Buffalo last season that the Bills won 23-15 behind two touchdown passes from Josh Allen. Overall, Pittsburgh has won 10 of their last 13 meetings with the team out of the AFC East.