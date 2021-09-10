CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston field hockey's Peyton Hastings ready to take her goal scoring to another level

Milford Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND – Just a game into the season, the Holliston field hockey team has found its primary goal scorer. Senior captain Peyton Hastings is coming off a junior year in which she put together 10 points as she was named a Tri-Valley League and Daily News All-Star in the Panthers’ 9-0 campaign. During their undefeated run, the midfielder scored four goals. This fall, Hastings appears to have even more of a knack for the back of the cage.

