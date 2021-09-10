Toronto Flashback: Kenneth Branagh Revealed His Lighter Side in 2000

As a filmmaker, Kenneth Branagh zips between a few different modes – from lavish fantasy blockbusters (Thor and, er, Artemis Fowl) to Shakespearean fare (Hamlet, Much Ado, and his recent surprise movie All Is True), to starry thrillers (Murder On The Orient Express, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). But his latest film, Belfast, looks to be something different. For one, it’s a personal story, not just directed but also written by Branagh, which looks to be somewhat based on his own upbringing (yes, Kenneth Branagh is Irish). Plus it’s a coming-of-age story, looking back at the Belfast of the ‘60s through the lens of young boy Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill), predominantly shot in crisp monochrome. It doesn’t really fit any of the above categories, but it does look pretty wonderful – so have a watch of the trailer here:
