CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Toronto Flashback: Kenneth Branagh Revealed His Lighter Side in 2000

By Gregg Kilday
Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 25th Toronto International Film Festival, the actor starred in a contemporary role for the fest's closing-night comedy 'How to Kill Your Neighbor's Dog.'. It was a rare foray into black comedy that brought Kenneth Branagh to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2000. Although he had not yet...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Flashback: Terence Stamp Sang His Way to Success in 2012

Terence Stamp managed to fulfill a longstanding dream to sing onscreen when Song for Marion closed the 37th Toronto Film Festival in 2012 — and in doing so, he was able to put a lingering regret behind him. In Paul Andrew Williams’ comedy-drama, which was released by The Weinstein Co. in the U.S. under the title Unfinished Song, Stamp, then 74, played a curmudgeonly pensioner who reluctantly agrees to take part in a chorus of senior citizens who perform pop hits. “I’ve never sung publicly,” Stamp confessed as he met with reporters at that year’s festival (though he did prove himself...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Portrait with Magnificent Performances [Telluride Review]

Directors mining their lives for a story is nothing new, but it’s always exciting to see that premise connect with viewers beyond its maker. Such were the audience reactions to Kenneth Branagh’s stirring revisit to the Belfast of his childhood: there were sobs, gasps, and so much laughter. Opening with a colorful travel ad-like introduction to today’s Belfast (Public art! Glorious old buildings!) Branagh moves into a black and white version of Belfast in 1969, when the life of a young 9-year-old boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) is disrupted by the Protestant violence targeting his Catholic neighbors. In-between trying to understand religious intolerance and his new militarized neighborhood, Buddy goes on with life. He comes home to his Ma (Caitriona Balfe) and brother Will (Lewis McAskie), and they all await the return of Pa (Jamie Dornan) from his job in London. After school, Buddy sometimes stops by his grandparents’ (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench) home for advice on how to talk to his crush and confess his fears about leaving home. “Belfast” is both an idyllic snapshot of a tight knit family and a film about the decision to leave or stay in one’s hometown, told through the story of a boy coming to terms with the fact that life is as unpredictable as that violent day that changed everything.
MOVIES
Empire

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast Tells An Irish Coming-Of-Age Story – Watch The Trailer

As a filmmaker, Kenneth Branagh zips between a few different modes – from lavish fantasy blockbusters (Thor and, er, Artemis Fowl) to Shakespearean fare (Hamlet, Much Ado, and his recent surprise movie All Is True), to starry thrillers (Murder On The Orient Express, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). But his latest film, Belfast, looks to be something different. For one, it’s a personal story, not just directed but also written by Branagh, which looks to be somewhat based on his own upbringing (yes, Kenneth Branagh is Irish). Plus it’s a coming-of-age story, looking back at the Belfast of the ‘60s through the lens of young boy Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill), predominantly shot in crisp monochrome. It doesn’t really fit any of the above categories, but it does look pretty wonderful – so have a watch of the trailer here:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Ben Falcone
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
arcamax.com

Kenneth Branagh, Rebecca Hall and their movies coming to this year's Chicago International Film Festival

CHICAGO — Accompanied by their respective films “Belfast” and “Passing,” Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rebecca Hall are scheduled to visit the 57th Chicago International Film Festival. This year’s edition, Oct. 13-24, also features a clutch of buzzy titles from the recent Venice and Telluride, Colorado, festivals. Among them: the road...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Telluride Awards Analysis: Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast,’ a Favorite of Critics and Audiences, Has Major Oscar Potential

One of the standout achievements and fan favorites at this year’s Telluride Film Festival is Kenneth Branagh‘s Belfast, an autobiographical film about Branagh’s childhood in Northern Ireland as the Troubles quite literally exploded around him. The dramedy had its world premiere here in the Rockies on Thursday and has been screening to huge applause ever since. Belfast, which Focus will release stateside on Nov. 12, strikes me as one of the few across-the-board Oscar contenders to emerge this year so far. Branagh is personally poised to garner picture, directing and original screenplay noms, and his terrific ensemble cast is on track...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Mill Valley Film Festival returns with Kenneth Branagh among big names and major emphasis on safety

What a year in cinema 2021 is turning out to be. And what a time for the Mill Valley Film Festival to head back into the theaters. Scheduled in-person appearances by director and actor Kenneth Branagh, San Francisco-born actor Simon Rex, and directors Denis Villeneuve, Jane Campion and Joe Wright highlight the 44th edition of the acclaimed festival, set to run Oct. 7-17, at venues in Mill Valley, San Rafael and Berkeley.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Miami Herald

With ‘Death on the Nile’ delayed, Kenneth Branagh gets personal in ‘Belfast’

TELLURIDE, Colo. — As a director, Kenneth Branagh has never shied away from tackling big subjects, whether it's the Shakespearean heft of his 1996 "Hamlet" or the comic-book spectacle of 2011's "Thor." But with his latest film, "Belfast," he tries to get his arms around something in its own way even more daunting: his own childhood.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride Film Festival#British American#Rotten Tomatoes#The New York Post#The New York Times
vanyaland.com

Visit Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ in this gorgeous trailer

In case you haven’t noticed around these parts, TIFF starts up on Thursday, and, shockingly enough, there’s a ton of interesting titles in the festival line-up (expect more trailers in the lead-up to Thursday, because what use is a big festival premiere if you can’t spread the hype around a little bit). One of those is Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which looks to be the filmmaker’s response to Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, a clear-eyed, stylish look back at Branagh’s childhood with the distance provided by fiction. Focus Features dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks quite lovely.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ pushes ‘Outlander’ star Caitríona Balfe into the awards race

One of the buzziest titles to debut at this year’s Telluride Film Festival was Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama “Belfast.” The black-and-white drama based on Branagh’s childhood in 1969 Belfast during the Troubles was warmly embraced by audiences throughout the weekend and had multiple Oscar pundits suggesting the Focus Features release could go very far into awards season. “Belfast” “strikes me as one of the few across-the-board Oscar contenders to emerge this year so far,” Scott Feinberg wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.  “‘Belfast’ is a touching and moving portrait of childhood and family and the first movie I’ve seen this year that...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Kenneth Branagh Breaks Down in Tears After Triumphant 'Belfast' Premiere at TIFF

After dazzling the in-person audience at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Kenneth Branagh broke down crying over his loosely autobiographical film “Belfast.”. Following what was easily the most rapturous response to a festival entry at Toronto’s Roy Thomson hall this year, Branagh was overcome in a Q&A describing the inspiration behind the film.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

With the Oscar-nominated film “Belfast,” Branagh delves into his childhood troubles.

With the Oscar-nominated film “Belfast,” Branagh delves into his childhood troubles. Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated “Belfast,” a love letter to the hometown he fled as a youngster, arrives at a sensitive time in Northern Ireland, the director said Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. Buddy, a nine-year-old child, chronicles the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Reporter

Maulik Pancholy

HBO Max Lands Adaptation of Maulik Pancholy’s YA Novel ‘The Best At It’ (Exclusive) HBO Max has won the rights to adapt The Best At It, 30 Rock alumnus Maulik Pancholy’s acclaimed debut middle-grade novel about Rahul Kapoor, a gay Indian American teenager dealing with seventh…. Jane Alexander, James Cromwell...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Kenneth Branagh on ‘Belfast’, Shooting on Film, and Watching ‘Dune’

While at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kenneth Branagh talked about the experience of screening his latest directorial efforts, Focus Feature’s Belfast, in a theater. “You just don’t know how it is going to play in a group,” said the filmmaker, who wrote, directed, and will soon release the movie all during the pandemic. Branagh said the Sunday TIFF screening at Roy Thomson Hall was the biggest group of people he has watched a film with since the onset of the pandemic: “Far more than I have seen for the past 18 months in a darkened room watching a movie together.”...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman lying on a bed, smoking a cigarette with a gun and pulp magazine within reach, is no doubt an iconic image, but who really deserves credit for what adorns the movie poster for Pulp Fiction…. Steve Buscemi Shares Intriguing ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Mr. Pink Theory. Steve Buscemi has a...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

There's a Marvel Easter Egg Hidden in Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast'

Living in the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means your favorite superheroes can pop up anywhere in the multiverse — including prestige awards dramas set in the 1960s. That’s precisely what happens in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which saw a triumphant premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday night. The emotional, loosely autobiographical project follows a 9-year-old boy living through the political tumult of Northern Ireland in the 1960s.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Ansel Elgort

Michael Mann’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast. Michael Mann’s HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast. Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi…. Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ Remake Drops Grandiose Trailer.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Move Over, TikTok and Instagram! Hollywood Calls Nextdoor the “Most Wonderful, Horrible App in Existence Right Now”

The app, which has seen increased usage during the pandemic, is used by everyone from Anne Heche to Judge Lance Ito despite content moderation issues. Comedy writer Spike Feresten, who penned the famous “Soup Nazi” episode of Seinfeld, appreciates the drama of the quotidian. While he has racked up sizable social media followings on Twitter and Instagram, it’s the neighborhood platform Nextdoor that has attracted his attention lately. “I learned that more than a few neighbors owned tortoises and somehow these slow-moving animals kept escaping,” says Feresten.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
floydct.com

Sir Kenneth Branagh knew Kate Winslet would be a star

Sir Kenneth Branagh knew Kate Winslet would be a "star" from the moment they met. The 'Death on the Nile' filmmaker assumed the actress was much older than her 17 years when she first auditioned for him and he had no doubt the 'Titanic' star would go on to achieve big things.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Belfast’ Writer-Director Kenneth Branagh and Star Jamie Dornan On Creating This Personal Film And What Makes A “Belfast Man” – TIFF Studio

In his most personal film to date, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast tells the story of a fictional nine-year-old version of himself during the Troubles in late ’60s Northern Ireland. “It’s really the story of something that happened to me when I was nine years old,” says Branagh, “that happy life with...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy