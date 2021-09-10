CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
09-10-2021 PRESS RELEASE Human Services Announces CT Energy Assistance Program for the 2021-2022 Heating Season

Human Services Director Elaine Daignault encourages income-eligible residents to apply for Connecticut’s federally-funded Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) through Westport’s Department of Human Services (DHS). Contactless applications for home heating assistance will become available starting October 1, 2021 and run through April 30, 2022. “Qualifying residents are encouraged to complete the...

