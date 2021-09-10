CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘We paid a price’: Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicking woes, whether he still supports Greg Zuerlein

By Jori Epstein
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170DAa_0bsKOdlJ00

TAMPA – Greg Zuerlein did not lose the game for the Cowboys.

Untimely drops, excessive allowance of big plays, always-opportunistic Tom Brady and a stifled run game contributed to the 31-29 deficit the Cowboys flew home with in the wee hours of Friday morning.

But Zuerlein, the Cowboys’ kicker, came up short in key moments. In the second quarter, Zuerlein missed field goal attempts from 31 and 60 yards as well as an extra-point attempt.

“I felt like we really paid the price of not having our kicker in training camp,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday morning on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “I look back and when you don’t have a kicker that’s real active in training camp, you may be kidding yourself in early ball games is he really ready to go.

“The loss isn’t to be blamed on the kicker. But still, if we had had some execution on (some) of those kicks, it might have made a big difference here.”

DAK'S FAREWELL TO BRADY: Sends message about his confidence

WINNERS, LOSERS FROM COWBOYS-BUCS: Bad night for Ezekiel Elliott, other RBs

USA TODAY SPORTS' WEEK 1 NFL PICKS: Browns-Chiefs highlights schedule for opening weekend of 2021

In his 10th NFL season, Zuerlein has demonstrated a high ceiling. He has received unwavering—and arguably, at times, overly optimistic—faith from Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who also coached Zuerlein for years with the Rams. The two competed for a Super Bowl together to cap the 2018 season. In 2017, Zuerlein earned All-Pro honors making 38 of 40 field-goal attempts and 44 of 46 extra points.

But Zuerlein spent nearly all of training camp rehabilitating from offseason back surgery. He was cleared from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 25 but still ramped up slowly. Should the Cowboys have explored other options to open the season in Tampa?

“I believe in him long term and believe he’ll play better as we get into this season,” Jones said. “(But) do you go into a season with a kicker that’s been on kind of on IR and been easing along maybe when it’s that vital to really be in the swing of things? Do you go with a kicker that didn’t do much in the preseason relative to competition that spent a lot of time on the practice field and working really the art that way?”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game he had full confidence in Zuerlein, noting the 60-yard attempt after Zuerlein had missed from 31 was an effort to reinstall Zuerlein’s confidence in himself.

In total, on the night, Zuerlein connected on three of five field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point attempts. Zuerlein successfully kicked a 48-yard, go-ahead field goal with 1:29 to play.

Even so, he was kicking himself.

“I feel bad for the guys in there that played their ass off, and I didn’t hold up my end of the deal,” Zuerlein said afterward. “If the team that that’s good, returning every player after a Super Bowl victory, and we’re right there, I just have to do my job.”

Zuerlein declined to attribute the extra-point doink or wide left 31-yarder to his rehabilitation.

“No excuses,” Zuerlein said. “If I’m out there, I should make the kicks. No excuses.”

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘We paid a price’: Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicking woes, whether he still supports Greg Zuerlein

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerry Jones
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Release Player Following Win Over The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a roster move following the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tampa Bay announced on Friday afternoon that a first-year defensive player has been released. The Buccaneers are parting ways with first-year defensive back Chris Cooper. The first-year player performed well...
NFL
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Rbs Usa Today Sports#Ir#Usa Today Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFL
audacy.com

Cowboys Lose Two More Safeties In Tuesday Practice

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After a rough week on the injury and COVID-19 fronts already began, the Dallas Cowboys lost another pair of presumptive difference makers on Tuesday, in Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee. Wilson, who is entering his third year in the league, Wilson was helped off of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
thespun.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has 3-Word Message For Rest Of NFL

Cowboys fans are anxiously awaiting the return of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since Week 5 of the 2020 season. Luckily, they’re getting an inside look at Prescott and the rest of the team thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks. A brand new episode of...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Passing On Cam Newton

When Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, Dallas was one of the first potential landing spots brought up for the former league MVP. With limited depth behind superstar QB Dak Prescott (who missed most of this past season with an ankle injury), many felt the Cowboys could benefit from adding a veteran player like Newton.
NFL
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFL
AOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

249K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy