CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats plot shutdown-prevention patch into December

By Caitlin Emma
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrV45_0bsKOMx400
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer privately told Democrats of the plan on Friday. | Alex Edelman/Getty Images

House Democrats plan to pass a stopgap spending bill the week of Sept. 20 to wave off the threat of a government shutdown at month's end.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) privately told Democrats of the plan on Friday, according to sources on the call. Party leaders are eyeing Dec. 10 as a possible end date for a continuing resolution to keep the government open beyond Sept. 30, although the length of that patch has yet to be finalized.

Democratic leaders are thinking about combining that funding bill with action to handle the debt ceiling, in addition to funding for hurricane and flood damages, Afghan resettlement efforts and other priorities. That move would be the majority party's first step in forcing Republicans to either pony up the votes to avert the impending debt cliff or sink the combination plan to wave off multiple national crises.

Hoyer warned lawmakers on Friday that House leaders might have to add extra voting days in October to accommodate a jam-packed schedule, including passage of President Joe Biden’s massive social spending plan.

“While the House has already completed the vast majority of our appropriations work, Congress must pass a continuing resolution to keep government open and serving our communities as we negotiate final funding bills that invest in working families,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in a statement.

Republicans do not appear to be fazed by Democrats’ attempts to tie action on the debt ceiling to a must-pass government funding bill. GOP leaders have vowed no help in raising or suspending the cap on how much money the government can borrow while Democrats pursue a multi-trillion spending package without GOP support.

A limit on the nation’s ability to borrow money was reinstated on Aug. 1. Since then, the Treasury Department has taken “extraordinary measures” to conserve funds and keep paying the government’s bills on time.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this week that those measures will be exhausted sometime next month. The Bipartisan Policy Center predicted on Friday that the government could default on its debt between mid-October and mid-November.

Such a breach would lead to economic turmoil, and Yellen has warned that even last-minute action could “cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States.”

Heather Caygle and Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

Comments / 48

Dennis Mahood
8d ago

what ever happened to helping the average American. oh thats right you demorats hate America.

Reply(2)
30
Jerry Smith
8d ago

The problem is govt never talks about cutting spending when they can just keep increasing the debt limit maybe it should be left up to the voters to approve of lifting the debt limit seeing how were paying for it.Its not very practical to have the same people who are lining there pockets with our money and spending it like there's no consequences later to be the same ones raising the debt limit.Pretty sure if I called my bank and told them I'm maxed out I demand you raise my credit limit they would cut me off in a heart beat

Reply(2)
6
Teri Andrews
8d ago

they wanna get paid...but that's it, could care less about the rest if America..

Reply(1)
21
Related
Fox News

Biden agenda in limbo amid 'intense' reconciliation talks, Dems allegedly holding infrastructure 'hostage'

President Biden's two major economic agenda items hang in the balance this week as Democrats continue "intense discussions" on their $3.5 trillion spending plan and some Republicans are warning that their support for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could evaporate Democrats ‘linked’ it with reconciliation. "It's gotten completely off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings.  Biden said in a speech Thursday he was confident Congress would pass the plan, characterizing it as a moment that could "change the trajectory of our country for years or decades to come."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Democratic#Afghan#Republicans#Gop#The Treasury Department
The Independent

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden s own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Champions the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act on Capitol Hill

This week, with the backing of a senator from the Sunshine State, U.S. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, brought back a proposal “which would take government shutdowns off the table by setting up an automatic continuing resolution (CR) if government funding has not been enacted on time and requiring Congress to stay in town until the job is done.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats plot debt-limit options

Democratic leadership in the House and Senate are working on a short-term funding bill — which needs to pass before Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown — that includes a debt-limit increase. Why it matters: The country will default on its debt in October for the first time in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems

One side is energized by the prospect of the greatest expansion of government support since the New Deal nearly a century ago. The other is fearful about dramatically expanding Washington's reach at an enormous cost.They're all Democrats Yet each side is taking vastly different approaches to guiding the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill through Congress.The party is again confronting the competing political priorities between its progressive and moderate wings. The House version of the bill that was drafted this week ushered in a new phase of the debate that could test whether Democrats can match their bold...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate returns to full plate, short week

HERE WE GO — The Senate returns from recess today and dives headlong into a pile of high-stakes, must-pass legislation and deadlines. Wednesday is the deadline for Democrats to assemble their reconciliation package and House committees will grind through the next few days to try and hit that deadline. AHOY!...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy