Venice Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook: Reflection and Captain Volkonogov Escaped
In a politically loaded gesture, the Venice Film Festival programmed the premieres of Valentyn Vasyanovych's Reflection and Captain Volkonogov Escaped by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov on consecutive days. The former Ukrainian and the latter Russian, both these competition entries contain significant scenes of torture by Russian officers and there's no misreading the films' implied message.
