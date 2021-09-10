Venice Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook: Reflection and Captain Volkonogov Escaped

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, this year’s Venice jury president, famously accepted his 2020 Golden Globe for best foreign film by assuring audiences that “once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” This is especially true at this year’s festival, where in addition to the standard Italian subtitles on every film, another monitor also displays English subtitles — even for English-language movies. The option has been available since 2018, say organizers, but the uptake of English subtitles has skyrocketed this year. The shift is evident in this year’s official program, which details...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO