Cazoo St Leger: Hot favourite Hurricane Lane the 'one to beat' as Godolphin hunt seventh Doncaster Classic
Hurricane Lane is set to go off the short-priced Cazoo St Leger favourite as he seeks to give Godolphin a seventh victory in the Doncaster Classic. Classic Cliche carried the famous royal blue silks to victory back in 1995 - and further success has followed with Nedawi and Mutafaweq in 1998 and 1999, Rule Of Law in 2004, Mastery in 2009 and Encke, who denied Camelot the Triple Crown in 2012.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0