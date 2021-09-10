Venom shouldn’t be Spider-Man 2’s villain, he should be a playable character

Today we live in a golden age of superhero movies. We can basically assume that any forthcoming movie starring your favorite character is probably, at worst, still going to be fine. There's an expectation of quality that simply wasn't there 20 years ago. The same was once true of superhero video games. There was a time when superhero games were often bad, but that time is also passed thanks to entries like the Batman: Arkham series, and the recent Spider-Man game from Insomniac. Any now that game is getting a full sequel, and it's bringing Venom to the party, who will be voiced by Candyman himself, Tony Todd.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO