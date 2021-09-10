Venom shouldn’t be Spider-Man 2’s villain, he should be a playable character
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed at yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase as just one of two titles that developer Insomniac is currently working on. It appears Insomniac really lives up to its name, but that’s beside the point. The game’s main antagonist, it seems, is the creepy symbiote Venom. The hulking creature is the opposite of Spider-Man in just about every way. He’s tall, bulky, jumps real high instead of shooting webs, and … oh yeah, he eats people.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0