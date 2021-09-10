Alabama Power’s Morgan makes first-ever “Black Women Give Back” list

“There’s a lot of traveling that I’d like to do, but I’m retired military, and I like being in the continental United States where you can be free to go and do whatever you want to do. You go to another country, and you’re kind of bound by their rules. A lot of people don’t know how free we really are until they go someplace else and then try to get back home. There’s enough stuff here in the United States to make me happy.” – Shirley Rawls of Selma.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO