Alabama Power’s Morgan makes first-ever “Black Women Give Back” list
Marsha Morgan, project manager with the Alabama Power Foundation, is among 10 people selected from across the nation for the inaugural “Black Women Give Back” list. The recognition was created by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, part of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, in partnership with the WISE Fund (Women Invested to Save Earth). The list honors “10 outstanding Black women philanthropists from diverse backgrounds who use their time, talent, treasure, testimony and ties to make the world a better place,” according to a news release announcing the award.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
