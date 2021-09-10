Five Best Places for Digital Nomads

Sure, we see the irony in choosing Houston Zoo as best place to people watch in the city. One goes there to appreciate some of the other animals (6,000 on the zoo’s grounds) which co-exist with us on the planet. We might not actually give much consideration to the millions of humans from all over who pass through its gates annually. Truth be told, an afternoon at Houston Zoo is a good reminder that we’re not even the most interesting creatures within its 55-acre confines, much less outside its nearly 100 year-old walls.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO