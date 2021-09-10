CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Five Best Places for Digital Nomads

By Ellie Swain
passionpassport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more companies opening up to the idea of remote work, there’s been a steep rise in the number of digital nomads globetrotting the planet. And while most of them have the freedom to work anywhere with Wi-Fi, there are certain destinations around the world that remote workers flock to. So whether you’re new to the digital nomad world, a seasoned member, or just curious about the lifestyle, here are five of the best places for digital nomads around the globe.

passionpassport.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Using Points And Miles As A Digital Nomad – Life On The Road Ch. 2

Using Points And Miles As A Digital Nomad – Life On The Road Ch. 2. For those unaware, I’m currently using points and miles as a digital nomad, living on the road. In Chapter 1, I talked about my wife and I being between phases of life, me needing to remain outside the US for the next few months, and a vague concept of my plan. We are a month into this, so how’s it going? These are the good, bad & interesting parts of the past month of using points and miles as a digital nomad.
TECHNOLOGY
santaynezvalleystar.com

Visit SYV’s ‘The Place To Be’ named top digital tourism campaign

Local agency honored by U.S. Travel Association at national conference. Visit the Santa Ynez Valley’s “The Place To Be” advertising campaign has been recognized by the U.S. Travel Association as the nation’s top digital tourism campaign, receiving a Destinations Council Destiny Award in the Digital Campaign category at the annual ESTO (Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations) Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Los Angeles.
INTERNET
travelexperta.com

The Best Places to Visit in Lonavala

Lonavala is a beautiful and popular hill station in the Sahyadri range located at an altitude of 1,400 meters. People have visited it since time immemorial, and it continues to be one of the most loved destinations for tourists from across the globe. The city offers many tourist spots such as Lonavala Lake, Bhaja Caves, Rajmachi Point, Lohagad Fort, and Khandala View Point. Today, we will look at some of these places and what you can expect when you visit them!
WORLD
Voice of America

Spain Hopes to Lure Digital Nomads to Save Dying Villages

MADRID - Spain's countryside is suffering a slow demise after the long exodus of its rural population but Sárnago hopes to avoid this fate — for now. Nestled in the mountainous region of Soria north of Madrid, it reached its peak in 1950 when there were 462 permanent residents, mostly living off farming.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
matadornetwork.com

The best Outer Banks budget Airbnbs for couples, digital nomads, and small groups

Traveling for a beach escape sounds dreamy to most travelers, and the Outer Banks offers a myriad of communities for seaside adventure, nature, history, or simply, a respite. Find the famed First in Flight site, the Wright Brothers Memorial, take in some scenic drives, and have family fun on the deck of your very own cottage, while still finding time for productivity. The Outer Banks destination is multi-layered, with gardens, Airbnb homes and cottages for week to month stays, and a number of nature and heritage sites. These are the best Outer Banks budget Airbnbs for your upcoming trip.
TRAVEL
CreditCards.com

Trying out the digital nomad lifestyle: How to start – and how to afford it

Has your wanderlust made you consider trying out the digital nomad path? Here’s how to begin – and which cards to take with you. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Barcelona#Fitness#Gyms#Mexican#Spanish
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Place to People Watch

Sure, we see the irony in choosing Houston Zoo as best place to people watch in the city. One goes there to appreciate some of the other animals (6,000 on the zoo’s grounds) which co-exist with us on the planet. We might not actually give much consideration to the millions of humans from all over who pass through its gates annually. Truth be told, an afternoon at Houston Zoo is a good reminder that we’re not even the most interesting creatures within its 55-acre confines, much less outside its nearly 100 year-old walls.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Post

At Fat Nomads supper club, some of D.C.’s best Thai food is right at home

On a Thursday evening at the Wheaton home of chefs Prapavadee (“Lekki”) Limvatana and Satang Ruangsangwatana, seven friends and I sit elbow to elbow chattering away at a rectangular table that takes up most of the real estate in the couple’s diminutive kitchen. We are there for the September installment of their Fat Nomads supper club, which the couple hosts one weekend a month, except in winter months when Lekki’s vast garden, visible though the kitchen window, provides no bounty and the produce at Asian markets is not up to par.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

These Nimble Expedition Cruise Ships Are Built for Adventure—and Luxury

Forget floating cities pinballing between overcrowded, underwhelming ports. As the cruise industry defrosts from its Covid-imposed yearlong hiatus, it’s radically refocusing by launching a spate of nimble new vessels that combine voyages to far-flung destinations with abundant high-end amenities. “These ships are the best of both worlds,” says Expedition Trips founder and president Ashton Palmer, whose agency focuses on this very niche. “We’re in an unprecedented boom period for small-ship cruising—every line is trying to outdo the others, whether on hardware or the itineraries.” He adds that even charter vets should consider booking one of these adventurous trips: Larger ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Madrid, Spain
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

'We Turn Vans into Tiny Homes'

Our basic tiny home van layout includes a bathroom, a fully functional kitchen, bedroom and living space. But some people like to add roof racks or hammocks, or they want mood lighting.
HOME & GARDEN
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Robb Report

Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts. The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters. The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
passionpassport.com

Life Changing Encounters With Wild Tigers in India

I came to India for the first time in 2017 to attend a course in yoga and Ayurveda. I’d also always had a strange infatuation with tigers and found myself more and more interested in their issues and conservation. At the time, I was a vegan chef in Paris, busy running my own small catering and consulting company. My interest in discovering a new country, and the urge of seeing a wild tiger with my own eyes led me to extend my trip by an entire month as a solo traveller. And little did I know that this extension would change my life forever.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy