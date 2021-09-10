In Your Opinion: Action on climate change must be Hochul’s top priority
“Biden approves disaster aid for N.Y., N.J., after Ida flooding” (Daily Star, Sept. 7) is good news for residents of those areas. But an implicit message in all such stories is that the states and the federal government must act aggressively to mitigate the climate change that has destroyed far too much property and too many lives through fire, drought and flooding across the United States this summer.www.thedailystar.com
