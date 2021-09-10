CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

In Your Opinion: Action on climate change must be Hochul’s top priority

Daily Star
 9 days ago

“Biden approves disaster aid for N.Y., N.J., after Ida flooding” (Daily Star, Sept. 7) is good news for residents of those areas. But an implicit message in all such stories is that the states and the federal government must act aggressively to mitigate the climate change that has destroyed far too much property and too many lives through fire, drought and flooding across the United States this summer.

www.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Drought#Daily Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy