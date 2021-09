There is yet another profitable U.S. Mint coin deal coming up on Monday, 9/13/21 at noon ET. Cost is $175 per coin set (limit 1) with $4.95 shipping (or pay more for insured shipping). You should be able to lock in a deal with a coin buyer for at least $100 or more in profit on the sale. We always recommend locking in a deal before these goes on sale with a reputable buyer to avoid any risk (keep in mind there always seems to be a bit of astroturfing in the comments for different purchasers so do your own research). Others prefer to take a risk and see what the coins sell for after they sell out. You can find what cards code as a cash advance/purchase in this dedicated post.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO