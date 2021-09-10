How Does Returning to the Central Division Affect the Predators?

There are a ridiculous amount of moving pieces to this year's Preds season, a lot of which Eamon touches on here. The biggest question is whether -- internally -- Poile and Co. TRULY believe they can pull off a "competitive rebuild" or if that's just a buzzword to keep fans pumped for the season while they revamp the roster. The answer to that question is probably going to determine what a "successful season" looks like, and in turn, probably determines what direction the Preds go in after this year.

