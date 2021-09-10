CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Returning to the Central Division Affect the Predators?

By Rachel K
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was reading through some articles on our sister SBNation site Mile High Hockey. I wanted to write a similar article to Evan’s piece. He investigates how returning to the Central Division will affect the Colorado Avalanche. For Colorado, the divisional re-alignment is probably not an issue at all. Colorado is going to dominate no matter their divison. However, this sparked a bit of curiosity—how will the Nashville Predators fare in the Central this coming season?

NBC Sports

How could the NHL's return to the Olympics affect the Caps?

After missing the 2018 tournament, the NHL will return to the Olympics in 2022 for the tournament in Beijing. That's good news for fans who like high-quality, high-stakes hockey, but is it good news for the Capitals?. As a high-skill team, the Caps will have several players in contention to...
Jordie Benn
Connor Hellebuyck
Vladimir Tarasenko
Jordan Binnington
Christian Dvorak
Ryan Suter
Kevin Fiala
Jonas Brodin
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Face Down, Vax Up

There are a ridiculous amount of moving pieces to this year's Preds season, a lot of which Eamon touches on here. The biggest question is whether -- internally -- Poile and Co. TRULY believe they can pull off a "competitive rebuild" or if that's just a buzzword to keep fans pumped for the season while they revamp the roster. The answer to that question is probably going to determine what a "successful season" looks like, and in turn, probably determines what direction the Preds go in after this year.
As the 2021-22 season approaches, Predators set to reach a critical juncture

As we endure the slog of September and await the re-ignition of NHL hockey, it’s a good chance to reflect on the direction of the Nashville Predators, particularly given the team’s activity during the offseason. After three years of declining, underwhelming results, David Poile finally relinquished (willingly and unwillingly) key pieces of the 2016-17 roster in Ryan Ellis, Viktor Arvidsson, and Pekka Rinne. The team’s abstention from bringing back UFAs Erik Haula and Brad Richardson also indicates a recognition that the Preds are no longer in a place where paying warm bodies is going to be helpful, not that it was before.
Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
The Hockey News Podcast: 2021-22 Central Division Preview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:. It's our 2021-22 Central Division Preview. We break down the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets as follows:. - Predicted place in standings.
Predators Players That Could Be Headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s been a long fight, but NHL players are finally back at the Olympics. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the same team is a reason to tune in by itself, but if you’re a Predators fan, you’re not there to watch them. Of course, it’s a great side effect, but it’s more fun when you get to watch players from your favorite team play and, most importantly, win. So which players from the Predators will be headed to Bejing, and what can they bring to their country’s team?
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Habits

Jeff takes a look at which Preds could be representing their home countries in the Olympics. Can they PLEASE not three-peat? Thanks. I think there's too much to like in Donato's game and this is a nice signing by Seattle. "Stanley Tweets" in the HHOF. Yup, 2021. Parise was bought...
Friday’s Dump & Chase: Don’t quit your day job.

Phil Tomasino and the rest of the Predators rookies took the ice at Centennial Sportsplex yesterday and will return to the ice Friday morning before heading for Florida for more work. Roman Josi’s 60 second Predator logo drawing is the new darling of Smashville. Straight up - I would buy...
Nashville Predator
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets
Minnesota Wild
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Offseason Grades: Central Division

Key Acquisitions: Shayne Gostibehere, Ryan Dzingel, Anton Stralman. Key Departures: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak. The Arizona Coyotes are going full rebuild mode, trading most of their core players for draft picks and cap dumps. Their first big move was trading their captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Canucks for the 9th pick and a bunch of cap dumps. Later in the offseason, the Coyotes dealt Dvorak to the Canadiens for a 1st and 2nd round pick. The Coyotes clearly got worst this offseason and are planning to tank this upcoming season.
Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Wish You Were Here

The PWHPA is also doing some shuffling this offseason. The Edmonton Oilers remain the "this is fine" dog comic. Their goaltending situation is...oof. The article discusses the options for the team if Eichel doesn't pass the physical, as well as the options they would have had if he had opted not to come to camp, but doesn't get into the question of what will happen if he does pass the physical.
Looking ahead to 2022 Paralympics with Team U.S.A. Head Coach David Hoff

With the close of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, all eyes now look ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, to be held early next year in Beijing, China. Yesterday, OTF’s Jeff Middleton took a look at which Nashville Predators players are likely to see ice time in Beijing now that NHL players are allowed back on Olympic rosters. But what does the sled hockey landscape look like for the Paralympics?
