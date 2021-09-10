CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Lakes Segway Acquires Longtime Florida Dealer

Cover picture for the articleContinuing its expansion into personal mobility, Michigan’s only Segway dealership is expanding into Florida. Great Lakes Segway has acquired Segway of Central Florida (SCF), located at 430 N. Alexander St. in Mount Dora near Orlando, Florida. This is the first new Segway dealership added to the Walled Lake based business. The previous owner was Dave Holzapfel, who was looking to provide continuity to existing customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

