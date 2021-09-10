USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match
All aboard the hype train! Ricardo Pepi kicked off his senior USMNT campaign by leading a vital World Cup qualifying comeback effort as the United States came from a goal down to thump Honduras 4-1. After a dismal first half for the team, Pepi would assist Antonee Robinson on the tying goal in the 48th minute before picking up the game winner in the 75th and adding a second assist on Brendan Aaronson’s clincher in the 86th. Robinson and Aaronson were the second and third place vote getters, but it was Pepi who picked up his first SSFC Man of the Match award in the victory.www.starsandstripesfc.com
