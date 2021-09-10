Jake Paul Claims He Went Into Woodley Fight With An Injured Elbow

Off the heels of Jake Paul‘s split decision win against Tyron Woodley, the “Problem Child” claims he went into the unknown with a compromised elbow. Both 190-pound combatants met in August for an eight-round Showtime boxing match. Paul appeared to have a glaring size advantage, and his volume set the tone for the night early on. With the fight being mostly uneventful, action climaxed when Woodley managed to tag Jake Paul in the fourth round and sent him flailing into the ropes. The strike was so commanding that many believe it would have been declared a knockdown if the ropes were not present to catch Paul.