Alliance Of People Of Color Makes History On 'Big Brother' By Voting Out White Contestants

For the first time ever, six Black houseguests are going into the finale but not every fan is on board with the milestone. Why?. History was made Thursday on Big Brother when the Cookout — Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather — became the first all-Black alliance to make it to the final six. This is also the first season of Big Brother after CBS' pledge to ensure that 50 percent of casts on their unscripted series would feature BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) contestants. The Cookout's success, though, is not without controversy: Fans who have grown accustomed to over 20 seasons of mostly-white alliances — and mostly white winners — have complained via social media that Big Brother is now guilty of "reverse racism." Christian Berkenberger, a white contestant who was eliminated in week 5, immediately scolded fans via Twitter.

