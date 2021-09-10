CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Of People Of Color Makes History On 'Big Brother' By Voting Out White Contestants

A group of six contestants of color on CBS’s reality show “Big Brother” made history this week. The group systematically voted out everyone else in the competition to claim the top spots for themselves. That included many white people, which some fans claimed was racist. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley...

Former ‘Big Brother’ winner Andy Herren says the Cookout is ‘best alliance’ in show’s history

They did it. The Cookout just made “Big Brother” history by becoming the first all-Black alliance to make it to the Final 6. Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather sealed the deal during the September 9 double eviction episode after sending Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez to the jury house. Now, former “Big Brother” Season 15 winner Andy Herren is going on record saying that the Cookout is the reality TV show’s “best alliance” ever. Do you agree? “The Cookout is the best alliance in ‘Big Brother’ history and I’m glad it is now...
Past Big Brother contestants weigh in on the Cookout and accusations of 'reverse racism'

For the first time ever, six Black houseguests are going into the finale but not every fan is on board with the milestone. Why?. History was made Thursday on Big Brother when the Cookout — Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather — became the first all-Black alliance to make it to the final six. This is also the first season of Big Brother after CBS' pledge to ensure that 50 percent of casts on their unscripted series would feature BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) contestants. The Cookout's success, though, is not without controversy: Fans who have grown accustomed to over 20 seasons of mostly-white alliances — and mostly white winners — have complained via social media that Big Brother is now guilty of "reverse racism." Christian Berkenberger, a white contestant who was eliminated in week 5, immediately scolded fans via Twitter.
'Big Brother' 2021: Julie Chen Weighs in on Fans Who Think the Cookout Alliance Is Racist

Big Brother's Cookout alliance is on its way to possibly make history with the first Black winner in the CBS reality competition's history, but some viewers of the show are calling out the alliance of POC players as "racist." Host Julie Chen-Moonves weighed in on the controversy in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying in her "humble opinion, it is not."
Sept. 8, 1962: Dianne White makes television history at KSD

When Dianne White went on the air on Sept. 8, 1962, on KSD-TV, she was the first Black weathercaster in the nation and remained the only African-American on television news here for nearly three years. "I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders," she later said about her...
MJ Rodriguez on Pose and making Emmy history: ‘I want to play anything: trans, cis, superhero, alien’

MJ Rodriguez can see me but I can’t see her. This is not the sort of existential issue that afflicted pre-pandemic interviews, but minutes before my Zoom encounter with the actor and singer I get an email from Rodriguez’s rep saying she will no longer be appearing on camera. This comes hot on the heels of another message saying Rodriguez, who this year became the first trans actor in history to be nominated for an Emmy award in a lead acting category, for her fantastic performance in Pose, would rather I didn’t ask her about the ballroom scene. Which is basically the entire world of Pose, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s era-defining drama, set in the New York underground vogueing culture of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Claire makes her push

We’re a little over 24 hours away from the first Big Brother 23 Double Eviction of the season and with that in mind, it’s scrambling time! Or, it’s at least Claire’s opportunity to try and fight for her place in the house. It’s easy to give her credit for what...
1991 Emmys flashback: Black performers make history, ‘Cheers’ and ‘L.A. Law’ each win #4

“Cheers” was the big winner at the 43rd Primetime Emmy Awards 30 years ago with four victories including Best Comedy Series. It was the fourth time that the classic NBC comed, which premiered in 1982, took the top honor.  But the big story at the Dennis Miller-hosted ceremony that took place Pasadena Auditorium on Aug. 25, 1991 was that a record number of Black performers were recipients of Emmys. Two-time Tony and honorary Oscar-winner James Earl Jones took home two Emmys. The voice of Darth Vader and CNN picked up Best Drama Actor for “Gabriel’s Fire,” the ABC’s crime series in...
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Emmy-Nominated Showrunners Honored at Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner

A group of top showrunners including a number of those from this year’s Emmy-nominated series were treated to dinner and drinks courtesy of Craig’s at this year’s Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner, presented by A+E Studios. The evening was a forum for showrunners to celebrate their artisan and crew teams with...
1 Candidate For Jeopardy! Host Is No Longer Interested

Jeopardy!’s list of potential full-time hosts has gotten a little shorter. The popular weeknight game show has yet to announce a full-time host decision. The network reportedly decided on Mike Richards, though the producer lost the gig following some troubling reports. There will reportedly be two hosts for the show moving forward this year.
