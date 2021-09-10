Congressman Neguse gets $50B for wildfire prevention, forest restoration in wake of 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire

2020 Sierra National Forest Creek Fire in California. September 13, 2021 - Last week, the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reported as the California Legislature wound down its 2021 session, lawmakers passed an unprecedented continuous allocation to wildfire prevention and forest health programs. The allocation, found in Senate Bill 155, not only adds an additional $1 billion to forest health programs, but also secures funding previously promised, but not continuously appropriated, in 2018’s Senate Bill 901 (Dodd) through 2023-24. The bill continuously appropriates $200 million annually from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which accrues revenues from the state’s Cap-and-Trade Auction program, through the 2028-29 fiscal year. SB 155 also requires the California Natural Resources Agency to report annually to the Legislature on the use of the funds, including the amount of funding spent on programs and the projects implemented by each program.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO