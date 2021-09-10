Congressman Neguse gets $50B for wildfire prevention, forest restoration in wake of 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire
Congressman Joe Neguse announced this week that he has secured over $50 billion in federal funding to support wildfire preparedness and forest restoration in the wake of the 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire in Larimer County. Since Colorado’s devastating wildfire season last year, Congressman Neguse has been advocating for a major increase in federal funding to support prevention and mitigation. He launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus and as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands has been crafting comprehensive legislation to overhaul pay, benefits and classification for federal wildland firefighters.www.eptrail.com
