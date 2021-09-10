CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Neguse gets $50B for wildfire prevention, forest restoration in wake of 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire

By Office of Congressman Joe Neguse
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Joe Neguse announced this week that he has secured over $50 billion in federal funding to support wildfire preparedness and forest restoration in the wake of the 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire in Larimer County. Since Colorado’s devastating wildfire season last year, Congressman Neguse has been advocating for a major increase in federal funding to support prevention and mitigation. He launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus and as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands has been crafting comprehensive legislation to overhaul pay, benefits and classification for federal wildland firefighters.

www.eptrail.com

Plumas County News

Nearly $6 million for Eastern Plumas included in governor’s wildfire prevention grants

The Governor’s Office announced Sept. 16 the allocation of $138 million for wildfire prevention grants statewide to help mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire. The grants include 5.794 million for the Eastern Plumas Wildfire Protection Project and $1.619 million for the Sierra Valley Fire Protection Project. A full list of the 2021 Fire Prevention Grant recipients can be found here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kpug1170.com

DNR funding work to offset impact of drought, wildfires on Washington forests

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A local forestry organization is getting help to offset the impacts of wildfires and drought. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is handing out $425,000 in grant money to organizations across the state to increase health and resilience of forests. The Darrington Collaborative organization, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gazette

Congressman Joe Neguse secures $50 billion for proposed Climate Conservation Corps

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette is taking credit for landing more than $50 billion in stimulus money for the proposed 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps. The first $10 billion would go to hire thousands of young people and veterans starting out at $15 an hour, followed by $40 billion for local resilience and wildfire preparedness projects and other work to cut emissions, administered by the Department of Interior and the U.S. Forest Service.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Eureka Times-Standard

Wildfire prevention bill nears passage, awaits floor vote in Senate

As the California Assembly closes in on the end of the current legislative session, a bill reorganizing wildfire prevention responsibilities is awaiting a vote. California Assembly Bill 9 was introduced by North Coast Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa). The proposed legislation outlines creating a new state-level workforce handling prescribed forest burns, forest thinning and home fire protection, among other preventive practices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Denver Post

Bureau of Land Management to keep large Colorado office as HQ moves back to DC

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will no longer be based entirely out of Grand Junction, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced Friday. Instead, the agency headquarters will return to Washington, D.C., where it had been before a 2019 decision by former President Donald Trump, though BLM said it will maintain and expand its presence in western Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon Faces Opposition To Its Plan To Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires

Wildfires in Oregon killed nine people and destroyed thousands of homes a year ago, so lawmakers decided to act. They came up with a plan to prevent another similar catastrophe, but some people there don't like it. Here's Cassandra Profita with Oregon Public Broadcasting. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE: Crews with Northwest...
OREGON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Angeles National Forest Extends Closure, Citing Wildfire Danger

As the threat of wildfires remains in much of California, the Angeles National Forest announced it will remain closed until midnight Sept. 22, park officials said Wednesday. The current forest-wide emergency closure order has been extended at the Angeles National Forest as well as Cleveland and San Bernardino National Forests.
ENVIRONMENT
goldrushcam.com

California Legislature Passes Guaranteed $1 Billion in Additional Wildfire Prevention Funds, Millions in Forest Resilience Dollars, RCRC Reports

2020 Sierra National Forest Creek Fire in California. September 13, 2021 - Last week, the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reported as the California Legislature wound down its 2021 session, lawmakers passed an unprecedented continuous allocation to wildfire prevention and forest health programs. The allocation, found in Senate Bill 155, not only adds an additional $1 billion to forest health programs, but also secures funding previously promised, but not continuously appropriated, in 2018’s Senate Bill 901 (Dodd) through 2023-24. The bill continuously appropriates $200 million annually from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which accrues revenues from the state’s Cap-and-Trade Auction program, through the 2028-29 fiscal year. SB 155 also requires the California Natural Resources Agency to report annually to the Legislature on the use of the funds, including the amount of funding spent on programs and the projects implemented by each program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theloopnewspaper.com

Forestry experts testify on wildfire prevention methods

Frustrated at the Newsom Administration's refusal to participate in the Wildfire Prevention and Forest Resiliency hearing and the hearing's indefinite postponement, the Assembly Republican Wildfire Working Group hosted an informational forum on the barriers, challenges and solutions to preventing catastrophic wildfires. "As wildfires rage across California, forestry experts provided critical...
KERN COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

California Budget To Put Big Bucks Toward Wildfire Prevention

The funding this year would be nearly triple what Gov. Gavin Newsom approved for wildfire prevention and resource management in his first year in office. The budget package comes after months of long and contentious negotiations between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and between lawmakers and the Newsom administration. Wildfire prevention has taken a front-seat this budget season, after California saw a record 4.3 million acres burn last year. The state is on track to match that total this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: Accept wildfires as natural, necessary for forests, landscapes

There's an old joke among wildland firefighters about how to put out a forest fire: “Throw money at it until it rains." Other truisms are that firefighters die (usually young men) and many contractors get rich. Agency employees and firefighters are paid far below both their courage and abilities in facing complex and dangerous conditions. But behind them is an entire government-industrial system dependent on wildfire. Thus the Fire-Industrial Complex.
ENVIRONMENT
Antelope Valley Press

State OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Thursday voted to spend more than $2 billion to prevent wildfires and address a severe drought, closing the book — for now — on a $262.5 billion operating budget that began the year with a record deficit because of the pandemic and ended with a record surplus in spite of it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
floridainsider.com

Western states are looking to Florida for wildfire prevention

Wildfire — Courtesy: Image by My Photo Buddy from Shutterstock. Eight of California’s biggest wildfires have occurred in the last year. Now, reports are showing that those battling fires are looking to Florida for new solutions in wildfire prevention. Back in May, flames began to spread quickly through a pine...
FLORIDA STATE
Valley News

Californians deserve the truth about wildfire prevention efforts

Scott Wilk Special to Valley News Governing a state is hard work, but governors aren’t supposed to mislead citizens, make up sympathetic stories or create rules they neglect to follow. Yet Gov. Gavin Newsom is a repeat offender of all those. His latest offense? Fudging the numbers on the state’s wildfire prevention efforts. Wildfires are burning vast swaths of California – families evacuated, habitat lost, homes, businesses and communities incinerated. Californians, assured repeatedly that wildfire prevention was a top priority of the governor, have learned otherwise. Newsom not only has failed to invest in projects that would protect Californians’ lives and homes, he also has misled people about what has been done. The “fudging” concerns an initiative he orde.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

The Ecological Impacts Of Wildfires & The Efforts To Manage Our Forests

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the ecological impacts of wildfires. How are animals, endangered species, wildlife and their habitats affected by wildfires?. Later in the show, we talk about how California is doing with forest management. California has only done prescribed burns on around 35,000 acres this year. Experts say that tens of millions of acres still need to be managed statewide. What is holding the state back?
ENVIRONMENT

