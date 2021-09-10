CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11 — 20 Years Later

By David Schaper
 9 days ago

They Lost Loved Ones In 9/11. We Invited Them To Leave A Voicemail In Their Memory. In the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NPR set up a phone booth in New York City and invited people to leave voicemails for someone they lost that day. Here's what they had to say.

www.wfae.org

