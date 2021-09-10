Former N.Y. Yankees star Andy Pettitte reflects on 9/11 now 20 years later

It was the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and Andy Pettitte was at home in his suburban New York home enjoying a morning sleeping in before heading to the ballpark later that day. Just two days prior, the New York Yankees ace had tossed a gem to defeat the division-rival Boston Red Sox. It would be a few days until he was scheduled to take the mound again, so this was supposed to be a day for him to rest and recoup.