Former Child Star Turned Producer Brian Robbins Becomes Head of Paramount Pictures, Replaces Jim Gianopolous

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 9 days ago

If you were a kid in the mid to late 80s, you knew Brian Robbins as a student named Eric in “Head of the Class.” It was a “Welcome Back Kotter” type show. Now Robbins, 57, is head of Paramount Pictures. Bravo him. He worked his way up as a producer for the last 27 years, with credit after credit. Most recently he’s been the president of Nickelodeon and kids’ programming at Paramount.

