20 Years Later My Memories of September 11th Are Still Just As Fresh

By Bobby G.
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 9 days ago
For those of us who were alive and old enough to remember September 11, 2001, I think it's really important to stop for a minute and really think about what happened that day. I don't mean just think back to where you were or what you were doing, but remember how you felt that day and in the days that followed, and how it affected our country. For those who were not born or not old enough to remember, you probably have no idea how that tragic day unified our country - how people put politics and religion aside, and just came together as Americans, as human beings.

