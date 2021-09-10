Hamilton: Mercedes 'well set' to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Lewis Hamilton could still avoid an engine penalty this season, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who says the defending Formula One champion will not necessarily use a fourth power unit before the campaign is up.F1 drivers are permitted to use three power units per season, with a grid penalty handed out as punishment when that limit is exceeded.Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was the victim of such a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, starting the race from the back of the grid despite winning the sprint on Saturday after he was forced to use his fourth...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO