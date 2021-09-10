CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hamilton: Mercedes 'well set' to avoid Russell teammate troubles

By Jonathan Noble
motor1.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes endured some difficult spells when Hamilton and then-teammate Nico Rosberg raced alongside each other from 2013 to 2016. As well as having a difficult relationship behind the scenes, Mercedes found itself having to manage an increasingly fraught situation between the two drivers, especially as there were a number of collisions between them.

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nico Rosberg
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton could still avoid engine penalty, says Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton could still avoid an engine penalty this season, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who says the defending Formula One champion will not necessarily use a fourth power unit before the campaign is up.F1 drivers are permitted to use three power units per season, with a grid penalty handed out as punishment when that limit is exceeded.Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was the victim of such a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, starting the race from the back of the grid despite winning the sprint on Saturday after he was forced to use his fourth...
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mercedes confirm George Russell seat for 2022 alongside Lewis Hamilton

George Russell is moving to Mercedes to race alongside Lewis Hamilton from 2022, in one of the least surprising moves of the driver's market. The 23-year-old was a heavy favourite to take the seat next season and the pathway was cleared on Monday when Alfa Romeo announced Valtteri Bottas' seat for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#F2
b975.com

Motor racing-Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup

LONDON (Reuters) – George Russell will race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finland’s Valtteri Bottas whose move to Alfa Romeo was announced...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

George Russell looks to be Mercedes-bound

George Russell’s mouth-watering move to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will finally be announced this week.The PA news agency understands that Valtteri Bottas’ Silver Arrows departure could be confirmed as early as Monday.Bottas, the 32-year-old Finn, a nine-time winner, will join Alfa Romeo – replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen – with Russell’s Mercedes transfer to follow soon after, possibly on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, claimed on Sky Sports that Netflix’s Drive to Survive camera crew were invited to film Russell signing his new contract with Toto Wolff inside the team’s motorhome in Zandvoort on Sunday night. Mercedes have denied their former driver’s claim.Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in Formula One will see him form an intriguing all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

George Russell set to complete much-anticipated move to Mercedes this week and form all-British partnership with Lewis Hamilton - with Valtteri Bottas switching to Alfa Romeo

George Russell’s long-awaited move to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes is set to be confirmed this week. As Sportsmail revealed on Thursday, Toto Wolff has decided to draft in the 23-year-old Englishman to replace Valtteri Bottas, who will be unveiled as an Alfa Romeo driver as early as Monday. Russell’s...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hails outgoing Valtteri Bottas ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes move

Lewis Hamilton has hailed the outgoing Valtteri Bottas as the best team-mate of his career – with George Russell set to be confirmed as a Mercedes driver on Tuesday.Bottas’ departure to Alfa Romeo clears the way for the 23-year-old Russell to team up with Hamilton next season in a blockbuster all-British line-up.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has spoken of his preference for Bottas to stay as his team-mate. But the Mercedes hierarchy have looked to the future by hiring the highly-talented Russell. View this post on Instagram ...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Mercedes put an end to months of speculation by announcing on Tuesday that Russell would be joining its works F1 team next year, replacing Valtteri Bottas after spending three seasons with Williams. Russell has been a member of Mercedes’ young driver programme since 2017, and deputised for Hamilton at last...
MERCEDES, TX
racer.com

Williams backs Russell to succeed at Mercedes

Williams team principal Jost Capito says George Russell has “all the characteristics necessary to achieve the greatest success” in Formula 1 after his long-expected move to Mercedes was confirmed today. Russell has driven for Williams for his entire F1 career so far, and is currently in his third year with...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Verstappen's Red Bull was launched into the air by the array of sausage kerbs, precipitating contact between the underside of his car and Hamilton's halo. Had the halo not been introduced to F1's regulations in 2018, there is a very real chance that Hamilton would not have walked out of the incident unscathed.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy